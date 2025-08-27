Shoot-At-Sight Order In Assam District Till Durga Puja: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesShoot-At-Sight Order In Assam District Till Durga Puja: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 07:55 AM (IST)
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that the night-time shoot-at-sight orders in Dhubri district will remain in force throughout the upcoming Durga Puja festivities. The directive, introduced on June 13 following communal clashes in the border district, is aimed at preventing any disruption to peace, Sarma said while addressing reporters in Kokrajhar.

“The shoot-at-sight orders have not been withdrawn and will continue during Durga Puja. Anyone trying to create unrest in Dhubri will face strict action,” Sarma warned, underlining that safeguarding the minority Hindu community from extremist threats was a top priority for his government.

Although the situation in Dhubri is currently calm, Sarma stressed that vigilance will remain high during the festival, scheduled from September 28 to October 2.

Tensions In Dhubri

Tensions erupted in Dhubri after a cow's skull was discovered outside a Hanuman temple a day after Bakrid. Despite appeals for peace from community leaders, a second incident followed when another cow’s head was placed at the same spot, triggering stone-pelting and further violence.

On June 8, days before the clashes, Sarma had raised concerns about illegal cattle slaughter during Bakrid, alleging that meat parts were deliberately scattered at several locations to incite tensions.

Following the violence, Sarma visited Dhubri on June 13 to impose the night-time shoot-at-sight orders. During a subsequent visit, he revealed that more than 150 alleged troublemakers had been detained, including 11 individuals from outside Assam with pending criminal cases.

Reiterating his government’s zero-tolerance approach, Sarma said, “Communal forces will not be allowed to destabilise Assam. The law will deal firmly with anyone attempting to disrupt harmony.”

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 07:55 AM (IST)
Assam Durga Puja Dhubri Himanta Biswa Sarma
