Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesSevere Waterlogging On Somnath Coastal Highway In Madhavpur After Relentless Monsoon Rains

Severe Waterlogging On Somnath Coastal Highway In Madhavpur After Relentless Monsoon Rains

Heavy monsoon rains have submerged the Somnath Coastal Highway in Gujarat's Porbandar district, disrupting traffic.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 12:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Heavy monsoon downpours have submerged a critical stretch of the Somnath Coastal Highway in Madhavpur Ghed, located along the shores of Porbandar district. The incessant rainfall has triggered extensive waterlogging, paralyzing road movement and raising alarms about the region's infrastructure resilience.

Coastal Highway Under Water

According to reports, the Somnath Coastal Highway, an essential artery connecting coastal towns—has been severely waterlogged, disrupting vehicular movement and posing hazards to daily commuters. ANI captured visuals revealing the extent of inundation along this heavily trafficked route.

 

Monsoon Rains Worsening Across Coastal Gujarat

This localised incident is part of a broader surge in monsoon activity across southern and coastal Gujarat. Communities across Saurashtra are grappling with the deluge: Mendarda witnessed a staggering 331 mm of rainfall in just 12 hours, including 196 mm within a two-hour window, resulting in widespread flash floods. Multiple districts like Junagadh, Amreli, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar among them have been hit especially hard, with dozens of villages cut off and farm land, highways, and rural roads engulfed in floodwaters.

Authorities are scrambling to mitigate the crisis. The NDRF and local fire units have evacuated hundreds of residents from flood-prone areas such as Manavadar, Keshod, and Mangrol. Additionally, highway inundation has forced use of boats for rescue operations, and electricity and communication networks have been disrupted across affected zones.

Widespread Impact Across Saurashtra

The devastation was not confined to Junagadh alone. Heavy rainfall battered parts of Amreli, Porbandar, and Devbhumi Dwarka, overwhelming drainage systems and snapping power lines. Vast agricultural belts now lie submerged, raising concerns over crop loss in the middle of the kharif season.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has attributed the sudden surge in rainfall to a deep depression over the Arabian Sea, which is funneling moisture-laden winds into coastal Gujarat. With forecasts predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall until August 27, authorities remain on high alert.

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 12:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rainfall Monsoon Waterlogging
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
INDIA Bloc VP Nominee Ex-SC Judge B Sudershan Reddy Files Nomination
INDIA Bloc VP Nominee Ex-SC Judge B Sudershan Reddy Files Nomination
Cricket
Shreyas Iyer Set To Replace Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain : BCCI Sources
Shreyas Iyer Set To Replace Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain : BCCI Sources
Cities
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Resumes ‘Jan Sunvai’ After Attack, Security Increased
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Resumes ‘Jan Sunvai’ After Attack, Security Increased
World
'To Face China, US Needs India As A Friend': Nikki Haley
'To Face China, US Needs India As A Friend': Nikki Haley
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation In Gujarat, Red And Orange Alerts Issued
Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat, Red Alert In Dwarka, Flood-Like Situation In Several Districts
Eco Van Rams Into Heavy Vehicle In MP, Flood Havoc In Maharashtra, Spiderman Joins Rescue
South Delhi Horror: Son Suspected Of Killing Parents And Brother, Police Launch Manhunt
Monsoon Session Sees Drama, Fake Doctor Reel Exposed, Dog Attacks, Floods And School Collapse
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
New Tool, Old Battle: Centre's Constitutional Amendment Is A Weapon Against Opposition-Ruled States
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget