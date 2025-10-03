Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
57-Year-Old Security Guard Killed In Delhi After Being Run Over By DTC Bus

57-Year-Old Security Guard Killed In Delhi After Being Run Over By DTC Bus

A 57-year-old man was killed after being run over by a DTC electric bus in southeast Delhi's Okhla Industrial Area on Friday afternoon.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 10:14 PM (IST)


A 57-year-old man was killed after being run over by a DTC electric bus in southeast Delhi's Okhla Industrial Area on Friday afternoon, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Dashrath Singh Ojha, a resident of Vikas Nagar in West Delhi. He was on his way to his duty as a security guard at ESIC Hospital when the accident took place, they said.

Police said they received a PCR call around 2.50 pm regarding a fatal accident in front of the Tehkhand bus depot, Okhla Phase-1. Police reached the spot and found the victim's body lying on the road near a damaged motorcycle.

Enquiries revealed that Ojha, who was riding a bike, was on his way towards the ESIC red light when he was hit by a DTC bus coming from the Tehkhand side and heading in the same direction.

He fell and came under the right rear tyre of the vehicle, a senior police officer said.

The driver of the bus, identified as Rama Kant, a resident of Mohan Baba Nagar in Badarpur, was apprehended from the spot, police said. The victim's motorcycle and the offending vehicle were seized.

"The crime team was called to inspect the scene. Photographs were taken, and the exhibits, as well as the victim's personal belongings, were preserved as evidence. The body has been sent to the mortuary for post-mortem," the officer said.

An FIR under relevant sections of the law is being registered, and further investigation is underway, police added.

No immediate reaction was received from DTC. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 10:14 PM (IST)
DELHI
