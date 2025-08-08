The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a public holiday for all its schools and non-essential offices on Friday, August 8, in observance of Narali Purnima. However, the civic body confirmed that essential services will continue as usual.

The decision comes in line with a recent directive from the Maharashtra government, which declared a holiday for all government and semi-government establishments in Mumbai to mark the occasion. As a result, BMC-run schools and municipal offices not involved in essential operations will remain shut for the day.

What Is Narali Purnima and Why Is It Celebrated?

Falling on the full moon day of the sacred month of Sawan, Narali Purnima marks a significant festival, particularly along Maharashtra’s coastline. This auspicious day often coincides with Raksha Bandhan, a festival where sisters tie a protective thread around their brothers’ wrists, praying for their well-being and long life.

In coastal regions like Mumbai and the Konkan belt, Narali Purnima carries deep spiritual and cultural meaning. It is dedicated to Varun Dev, the god of the sea, and is observed with rituals and offerings performed on the seashore. The name "Narali" comes from "naral", which means coconut in Marathi—a key element of the day’s worship.

A Sacred Day for Fishermen and Coastal Communities

For the fishing communities of Maharashtra, Narali Purnima is more than a festival—it's a vital tradition that symbolizes the end of the stormy monsoon season and the beginning of the safe fishing period. On this day, fishermen offer coconuts to the sea, seeking protection from its wrath and blessings for a bountiful catch ahead.

The sea, often seen as both a provider and a powerful force, is worshipped with reverence. Families gather along the shorelines, offering prayers and performing rituals that have been passed down through generations. The vibrant celebration often draws participation from across the city, creating a unique blend of faith and festivity.

A Day of Dual Significance

Narali Purnima and Raksha Bandhan, though rooted in different traditions, are celebrated on the same day. While Raksha Bandhan strengthens the bond between siblings, Narali Purnima deepens the coastal community’s spiritual connection to the sea. Both festivals are tied by a common thread—prayers for protection, prosperity, and enduring bonds.