Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesNoida, Ghaziabad Schools Closed On Wednesday As North India Reels From Torrential Rains

Noida, Ghaziabad Schools Closed On Wednesday As North India Reels From Torrential Rains

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 08:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Amid warnings of intense rainfall, authorities in Gautam Buddha Nagar have announced that all government and private schools from Nursery to Class 12 will remain closed on Wednesday. Officials said the decision was taken to prioritise the safety of students and staff.

Schools will also remain closed in Ghaziabad after following orders from the District Magistrate due to persistent heavy rainfall.

Northern States Reel Under Torrential Rains

Several northern states will see schools remain closed on Tuesday as floods, incessant rains, and landslides continue to cause devastation. Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and parts of Haryana have suspended physical classes while the Army and disaster response teams conduct large-scale relief and rescue operations.

In Punjab, the government declared that all government, aided, recognised, and private schools will stay shut till Wednesday, September 3. The closure has also been extended to colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes. Officials said the state has registered 253.7 mm of rainfall in August — the highest in 25 years and 74 per cent above average. In flood-hit Hoshiarpur, many families have been forced to take shelter in tractor-trolleys as temporary homes.

According to PTI, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced the closure of schools and colleges in nine districts — Shimla, Kangra, Sirmaur, Una, Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Solan, and Lahaul-Spiti — following a red alert for extremely heavy rain and the heightened threat of landslides. Officials confirmed that five people, including a father and daughter, lost their lives in separate landslides in Shimla. The local meteorological centre reported that August 2025 has been the wettest in 76 years, with 431.3 mm of rain recorded.

In Uttarakhand, authorities have directed the closure of all schools and Anganwadi centres in Chamoli district due to forecasts of very heavy rainfall. A landslide near Munkatiya on the Kedarnath route left two pilgrims dead and six injured. Following the incident, the Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib pilgrimages have been suspended until September 5.

Unlike neighbouring states, the national capital has not announced any school holidays. However, the India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert. Parents have been advised to check directly with schools for last-minute updates, as many institutions are expected to shift classes online if conditions worsen. 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 02 Sep 2025 08:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘Diwali For Us’: Jarange Breaks Down After Ending Fast On Maratha Quota; Fadnavis Points To A ‘Misconception’
‘Diwali For Us’: Jarange Breaks Down After Ending Fast On Maratha Quota; Fadnavis Says...
Cities
Flood Alarm In Delhi As Yamuna Swells To Highest Level This Year; Orange Alert Issued
Flood Alarm In Delhi As Yamuna Swells To Highest Level This Year; Orange Alert Issued
Election 2025
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
India
K Kavitha Suspended From BRS By Father K Chandrashekar Rao Over 'Anti-Party' Activities
K Kavitha Suspended From BRS By Father K Chandrashekar Rao Over 'Anti-Party' Activities
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget