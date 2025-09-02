Noida, Ghaziabad Schools Closed On Wednesday As North India Reels From Torrential Rains

Amid warnings of intense rainfall, authorities in Gautam Buddha Nagar have announced that all government and private schools from Nursery to Class 12 will remain closed on Wednesday. Officials said the decision was taken to prioritise the safety of students and staff.

In view of the alert of heavy rain, all government and private schools (from Nursery to Class 12) in Gautam Buddha Nagar shall remain closed tomorrow to ensure the safety of students and staff. pic.twitter.com/PNcWa5idxn — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

Schools will also remain closed in Ghaziabad after following orders from the District Magistrate due to persistent heavy rainfall.

Northern States Reel Under Torrential Rains

Several northern states will see schools remain closed on Tuesday as floods, incessant rains, and landslides continue to cause devastation. Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and parts of Haryana have suspended physical classes while the Army and disaster response teams conduct large-scale relief and rescue operations.

In Punjab, the government declared that all government, aided, recognised, and private schools will stay shut till Wednesday, September 3. The closure has also been extended to colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes. Officials said the state has registered 253.7 mm of rainfall in August — the highest in 25 years and 74 per cent above average. In flood-hit Hoshiarpur, many families have been forced to take shelter in tractor-trolleys as temporary homes.

According to PTI, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced the closure of schools and colleges in nine districts — Shimla, Kangra, Sirmaur, Una, Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Solan, and Lahaul-Spiti — following a red alert for extremely heavy rain and the heightened threat of landslides. Officials confirmed that five people, including a father and daughter, lost their lives in separate landslides in Shimla. The local meteorological centre reported that August 2025 has been the wettest in 76 years, with 431.3 mm of rain recorded.

In Uttarakhand, authorities have directed the closure of all schools and Anganwadi centres in Chamoli district due to forecasts of very heavy rainfall. A landslide near Munkatiya on the Kedarnath route left two pilgrims dead and six injured. Following the incident, the Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib pilgrimages have been suspended until September 5.

Unlike neighbouring states, the national capital has not announced any school holidays. However, the India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert. Parents have been advised to check directly with schools for last-minute updates, as many institutions are expected to shift classes online if conditions worsen.