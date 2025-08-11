SC Dismisses Plea Against Bombay HC Order Preventing Feeding Of Pigeons In 'Kabutarkhanas'

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea against a Bombay High Court order directing the BMC to file FIR against persons feeding pigeons in "kabutarkhanas" (pigeon feeding spots) in the city.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi refused to intervene and said "parallel indulgence" was improper.

The top court said the petitioner could move the high court for the order's modification.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by animal enthusiasts and others challenging an order of the Bombay High Court.

The high court observed the issue was over public health and the grave and potential health hazard to people of all ages at large.

The court had previously restrained the BMC from demolishing any of the old heritage kabutarkhanas in the metropolis, but refused to allow feeding of the birds.

The court had then underlined the safety and predominance of human health from the menace created by the congregation of pigeons to be the biggest concern.

The plea was filed by Pallavi Patil, Sneha Visaria and Savita Mahajan, who claimed the BMC started demolishing the feeding spots from July 3 onwards without legal backing.

They argued the BMC's act violated the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

