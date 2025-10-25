Satara Doctor Suicide: Landlord’s Son Prashant Bankar, Named In Note, Arrested

Maharashtra Police on Saturday made its first arrest in connection with the Satara doctor's suicide case. Prashant Bankar, one of the two accused named in the doctor's suicide note on her palm, was arrested.

Bankar, a techie and the son of the deceased's landlord, will be produced in court today, SP Satara Police Tushar Doshi said, as reported by news agency ANI.

The other accused in the Satara suicide case, police sub-inspector Gopal Badne, is still absconding. A search is underway to nab him.