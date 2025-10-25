Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Satara Doctor Suicide: Landlord's Son Prashant Bankar, Named In Note, Arrested

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 11:03 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Maharashtra Police on Saturday made its first arrest in connection with the Satara doctor's suicide case. Prashant Bankar, one of the two accused named in the doctor's suicide note on her palm, was arrested. 

Bankar, a techie and the son of the deceased's landlord, will be produced in court today, SP Satara Police Tushar Doshi said, as reported by news agency ANI.

The other accused in the Satara suicide case, police sub-inspector Gopal Badne, is still absconding. A search is underway to nab him.

 

 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 25 Oct 2025 11:03 AM (IST)
