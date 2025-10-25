Explorer
Satara Doctor Suicide: Landlord’s Son Prashant Bankar, Named In Note, Arrested
Maharashtra Police on Saturday made its first arrest in connection with the Satara doctor's suicide case. Prashant Bankar, one of the two accused named in the doctor's suicide note on her palm, was arrested.
Bankar, a techie and the son of the deceased's landlord, will be produced in court today, SP Satara Police Tushar Doshi said, as reported by news agency ANI.
The other accused in the Satara suicide case, police sub-inspector Gopal Badne, is still absconding. A search is underway to nab him.
(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Follow Cities News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
News
'US Purchased Musharraf, Got Control Over Pakistan's Nuclear Arsenal': Ex-CIA Officer John Kiriakou
Cricket
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Mitchell Marsh Wins Toss Again, Elects To Bat First
Maharashtra
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Was Forced To Make False Post-Mortem Reports: Cousin Makes Big Claims
World
Thailand’s Queen Mother Sirikit Dies At 93; Royal Family To Observe Year-Long Mourning Period
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Opinion
Advertisement