Ram Temple Staff's ID Hacked To Issue Fake Darshan Passes, Probe Ordered

A suspected fraud involving the Ram Temple Trust’s free darshan pass system has come to light in Ayodhya, with computer operator IDs allegedly being hacked to generate fake passes for devotees.

No FIR has been registered in the matter so far. However, the Ram Temple Trust has asked Tata Engineering Consultancy (TEC), the agency involved in developing its software, to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident.

According to sources, the suspected fraud came to light after fake passes were detected during checking at an entry gate of the Ram Temple. The passes had allegedly been generated after a computer operator’s ID was hacked.

The devotees carrying the suspected fake passes were not stopped from having darshan and were allowed to proceed, sources said.

On Saturday, four people who had arrived for Sugam Darshan were reportedly stopped after their passes were found to be invalid. They were later allowed to enter through the general darshan route. No police case has been registered so far.

How The Darshan Pass System Works

According to the existing system, 1,500 passes are issued in each of six two-hour slots between 7 am and 9 pm, taking the total number of passes issued each day to 9,000. These are referral-based passes.

Separate quotas have been allocated for referrals from Ram Temple Trust trustees, the district administration, police administration, the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Aarti darshan passes are limited in number and are issued only on the recommendation of Ram Temple Trust trustees.

The trust has directed Tata Engineering Consultancy to investigate how the software was compromised and determine how the alleged hacking took place. TEC has begun its investigation into the matter.