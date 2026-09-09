Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PG operator Sudhanshu arrested; building owner Mahesh's custody ends.

Contractor, mason produced; business partner Shubham remains absconding.

Damaged building manually demolished with hammers, not heavy machinery.

Neighboring structures evacuated as weakened building is brought down.

Delhi Police have arrested Sudhanshu, one of the operators of the PG accommodation running from the building involved in the Satya Niketan building collapse. Police are currently questioning him and he is expected to be produced before a court shortly.

According to Delhi Police sources, the building had been leased by its owner, Mahesh, to two business partners — Shubham Tyagi and Sudhanshu — in August 2025. The two reportedly took the property on lease and began operating a PG accommodation under the name ‘Hostel Daze’.

While Sudhanshu has now been arrested, his business partner Shubham is reportedly absconding. Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the building collapse.

Mahesh’s Police Custody Ends Today

Mahesh, one of the accused in the case, is also being taken to court as his two-day police custody ends on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Mahesh is being taken from the South Campus police station for his court appearance. A building contractor and a mason are also being produced before the court along with him.

The police are investigating the roles of those associated with the building and the PG operation as part of the ongoing probe.

Damaged Building To Be Demolished With Hammers

Meanwhile, action to remove the weakened structure at Satya Niketan has begun. All belongings have reportedly been cleared from the building, while five to six neighbouring structures have also been evacuated as a precaution.

Instead of using bulldozers or heavy machinery, authorities are dismantling the damaged structure manually with hammers and other tools. The move comes as teams work to bring down the weakened sections while limiting the risk to surrounding buildings.

MCD teams are currently at the site and have begun demolishing the weak structure located next to the collapsed building. A heavy security presence has also been deployed in the area as the demolition and investigation continue.