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English NewsBusinessMutual FundsBloodbath At Dalal Street Continues Amid No Hopes Of US-Iran Ceasefire: Sensex Over 500 Points Down

Bloodbath At Dalal Street Continues Amid No Hopes Of US-Iran Ceasefire: Sensex Over 500 Points Down

Asian equities largely moved higher in early Wednesday trade, supported by continued investor interest in artificial intelligence-related companies.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 09:26 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian markets opened sharply lower Wednesday.
  • Rising crude oil prices and West Asia uncertainty weighed.
  • US markets closed lower; Asian peers rose on AI.

Indian benchmark indices opened sharply lower on Wednesday as rising crude oil prices and continued uncertainty over a possible truce in West Asia weighed on investor sentiment. The weak opening came despite gains across several Asia-Pacific markets, with technology stocks, particularly AI-linked shares, attracting buying interest.

The BSE Sensex crashed more than 500 points and tested 75k, while the NSE Nifty50 slipped below 23,500, bleeding 137 points, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Opening For Dalal Street

The GIFT Nifty pointed to a subdued start for Indian equities, with futures quoted at 23,657, down 97 points.

At around 9:07 AM, the Sensex was trading at 75,166.93, down 410.65 points, or 0.54 per cent, while the Nifty declined 108.45 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 23,526.65.

The negative indication came as investors remained concerned about elevated crude oil prices amid the absence of signs of a ceasefire in West Asia. Higher oil prices are particularly important for India given the country's dependence on crude imports.

Asian Markets Gain, AI Stocks In Focus

Asian equities largely moved higher in early Wednesday trade, supported by continued investor interest in artificial intelligence-related companies.

South Korea's Kospi climbed 1.36 per cent, helped by gains in heavyweight technology stocks SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics. Japan's Nikkei 225 also advanced 0.4 per cent.

The positive trend in parts of Asia, however, failed to lift domestic sentiment as investors remained focused on the geopolitical and oil-market risks.

Also Read : Samsung Layoffs In India: 100 Executives Let Go As TV, Home Appliance Sales Weaken

Wall Street Ends Lower; US Bond Yields Rise

US equities closed lower in the previous session, with all three major benchmarks coming under pressure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.18 per cent, while the S&P 500 fell 0.58 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.32 per cent lower.

Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield settled at 4.8 per cent on Tuesday, keeping investors attentive to movements in global bond markets and expectations around interest rates.

Crude Oil Nears Highest Level Since July

Oil prices remained elevated on Wednesday, trading close to their highest levels since July as tensions around the Strait of Hormuz raised concerns about potential disruptions to supplies from the region.

The September crude futures were quoted at $99.26, marginally lower by 0.05 per cent.

The sustained rise in crude prices remains a key risk for Indian equities, as a prolonged increase could put pressure on inflation, the current account and corporate profitability.

Gold, Silver Futures Edge Lower

Precious metals traded slightly lower in early deals.

Gold futures declined 0.44 per cent, while silver futures slipped 0.42 per cent.

Investors continue to track movements in bullion alongside crude oil and global bond yields as markets assess geopolitical risks and the broader global economic outlook.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Indian benchmark indices open on Wednesday?

Indian benchmark indices opened sharply lower on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex crashed over 500 points and the NSE Nifty50 slipped below 23,500.

What factors contributed to the weak opening of Indian markets?

The weak opening was primarily due to rising crude oil prices and continued uncertainty over a possible truce in West Asia. These factors weighed heavily on investor sentiment.

Why are elevated crude oil prices a concern for India?

Elevated oil prices concern India due to its dependence on crude imports. A prolonged rise could pressure inflation, the current account, and corporate profitability.

How did other global markets perform compared to India?

Asian equities largely moved higher, supported by AI-related companies. However, US equities closed lower in the previous session, with all three major benchmarks under pressure.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Sep 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Oil Prices Share Market GIFT Nifty Oil Soars US IRan War
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