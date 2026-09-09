Exclusive: Will Bihar End Liquor Ban? CM Samrat Choudhary Reveals Govt’s Stand

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has made a major statement on prohibition in the state. In an interview with ABP News, he made it clear that the liquor ban will not be lifted in the state. He said that since the prohibition, half the population is happy and the crime rate has also come down.

Choudhary also spoke for the first time about the Bharatiya Janata Party’s defeat in the Bankipur Assembly bypoll, saying that the people are the ultimate authority in a democracy and their verdict must be respected.

Responding to questions from ABP News Executive Editor Megha Prasad, Choudhary said the mandate received in the 2025 elections was completely in favour of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“The 2025 mandate is completely in favour of the NDA. This mandate was for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar. We are working as their allies and taking the state forward on the path of development,” the chief minister said. He was asked about claims by RJD leaders Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav that the Bankipur defeat was essentially his personal defeat. Choudhary said the BJP had fielded one of its workers in the election.

“Yes, we lost the election, but our party gave an opportunity to a worker to contest. Our mandal president contested the election. We will continue to give our workers opportunities and will work to ensure that they win elections in the future,” he said.

Choudhary Appeals To Bihar Residents To Return

Choudhary also spoke about Jan Suraaj leader and Bankipur MLA Prashant Kishor. He said he would leave politics if even a single allegation against him was proven. The Chief Minister also appealed to people from Bihar living outside the state to return to their “birthplace” and contribute towards bringing back Bihar’s “golden era”.

Choudhary said the government would present an account of its work in 2030 and fulfil the promises made during the election.

“We will give an account of our work in 2030. We will fulfil the promises made during the election,” he said.

He added that Bihar had always shown the way to the country and said the state would continue to focus on young people and their concerns.