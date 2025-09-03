Punjab Shuts Schools, Colleges And Universities Till September 7 Amid Worst Floods in Decades

The Punjab government has ordered the closure of all schools, colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes across the state until September 7, 2025, due to the worsening flood situation.

Education Minister Harjot Bains shared the update on X, saying the decision was taken on the direction of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. He urged people to strictly follow the local administration’s safety guidelines.

The closure order, earlier in effect till September 3, has now been extended as the state battles its worst floods in nearly 40 years. At least 29 people have died across 12 districts since August 1. According to government data, heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir caused rivers and rivulets in Punjab to overflow, leading to six deaths in Pathankot and three each in Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Mansa, Rupnagar, and Barnala.

As directed by Hon’ble CM Punjab Sh. Bhagwant Singh Mann Ji, in view of the flood situation, all Govt/Aided/Recognized & Private Schools, Colleges, Universities & Polytechnics across Punjab will remain closed till 7th Sept 2025.



Everyone is requested to strictly follow local… — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) September 3, 2025

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has also postponed the CA exams scheduled for September 3 and 4 in Punjab. Officials said the move was a precaution to safeguard students, faculty, and staff amid rising water levels and ongoing relief efforts.

Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious, follow advisories, and avoid unnecessary travel. Further announcements on reopening of institutions will depend on the evolving situation.

Extent Of Floods In Punjab

Punjab has declared all 23 of its districts as flood-hit, with the disaster claiming 30 lives and affecting more than 3.5 lakh people so far. Dam reservoirs remain filled to capacity and rivers are flowing dangerously close to the red mark, prompting fresh alerts across several regions.

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited some of the worst-hit areas on Tuesday. Mann toured flooded villages in Ferozepur by boat, while Kataria inspected the devastation in both Ferozepur and Tarn Taran.

Mann voiced sharp criticism over what he called “meagre compensation” for disaster-hit families and pressed for a revision of the Centre’s relief guidelines. Reiterating his demand for the release of Punjab’s pending Rs 60,000 crore from the Union government, he stressed that the state was asking for its rights, not “begging” in the aftermath of such widespread destruction.

Governor Kataria, on the other hand, backed local farmers’ appeal for permanent ownership rights to their land, arguing that this would allow them to claim compensation for crop losses and benefit from state schemes. “The matter will be brought to the Chief Minister’s attention, and efforts will be made for a permanent solution,” he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian confirmed that the scope of the floods has widened from 12 districts to all 23, affecting nearly 1,400 villages. He said that 3,54,626 people have been hit by the floods so far, with around 20,000 evacuated to safety. Crops spread over 1,48,590 hectares have been damaged, leaving districts like Gurdaspur, Mansa, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran and Hoshiarpur among the worst affected.

Mundian also detailed the ongoing rescue efforts. Twenty-three NDRF teams are deployed across the state, supported by the Army, Air Force and Navy, which have sent 12 columns, two engineer units and nearly 35 helicopters, The Indian Express reported. The BSF is assisting on the ground in border areas, while 114 boats and a state helicopter are ferrying stranded people and supplies.

Health Minister Balbir Singh added that 818 medical teams are now stationed in flood-hit regions. “Our goal is to ensure that no person is left without medical care,” he said.