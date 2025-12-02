Punjab Rent Collector Held For Taking Rs 3 Lakh Bribe - Here's All We Know

A Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VIB) team arrested Mohammad Iqbal, a rent collector with the Punjab Waqf Board in Zira, Ferozepur, after he was allegedly caught red-handed accepting a bribe. Officials said he was receiving the second instalment of a Rs 3 lakh payment. A case has been registered against him at the VB Police Station (EOW), Ludhiana Range, under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Complainant Alleges Rs 5.4 Lakh Bribe Demand

The complainant, a resident of Gurdwara Singh Sabha Zira, told the Vigilance Bureau that Iqbal had demanded Rs 5,40,000 in exchange for facilitating possession of land allotted by the Waqf Board. According to the complaint, the accused had already taken Rs 70,000 as the first instalment.

Cheques Recovered During Raid

During the trap and subsequent raid, the vigilance team recovered cheques worth ₹2.98 lakh from Iqbal’s office. The complainant had deposited the amount in the name of the Waqf Board, Zira, as government fees and rent. The accused was taken into custody after the operation.