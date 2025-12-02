Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesPunjab Rent Collector Held For Taking Rs 3 Lakh Bribe - Here's All We Know

Punjab Rent Collector Held For Taking Rs 3 Lakh Bribe - Here's All We Know

A case has been registered against him at the VB Police Station (EOW), Ludhiana Range, under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 10:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VIB) team arrested Mohammad Iqbal, a rent collector with the Punjab Waqf Board in Zira, Ferozepur, after he was allegedly caught red-handed accepting a bribe. Officials said he was receiving the second instalment of a Rs 3 lakh payment. A case has been registered against him at the VB Police Station (EOW), Ludhiana Range, under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Complainant Alleges Rs 5.4 Lakh Bribe Demand

The complainant, a resident of Gurdwara Singh Sabha Zira, told the Vigilance Bureau that Iqbal had demanded Rs 5,40,000 in exchange for facilitating possession of land allotted by the Waqf Board. According to the complaint, the accused had already taken Rs 70,000 as the first instalment.

Cheques Recovered During Raid

During the trap and subsequent raid, the vigilance team recovered cheques worth ₹2.98 lakh from Iqbal’s office. The complainant had deposited the amount in the name of the Waqf Board, Zira, as government fees and rent. The accused was taken into custody after the operation.

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 10:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ludhiana Bribe Waqf PUNJAB Rent Collector Punjab Waqf Board
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'Ridiculous & Baseless': MEA Hits Back At Pakistan Over Sri Lanka Aid Airspace Claim
'Ridiculous & Baseless': MEA Hits Back At Pakistan Over Sri Lanka Aid Airspace Claim
Cities
DRDO Successfully Tests High-Speed Fighter Jet Escape System At Chandigarh Facility: WATCH
DRDO Successfully Tests High-Speed Fighter Jet Escape System At Chandigarh Facility: WATCH
India
PMO’s Upcoming Headquarters To Be Known As ‘Seva Teerth'; Raj Bhavans Too Get New Name
PMO’s Upcoming Headquarters To Be Known As ‘Seva Teerth'; Raj Bhavans Too Get New Name
Technology
We Combed Through Govt's Mandatory 'Sanchar Saathi' App. Here's Which Permissions It WILL Ask You
We Combed Through Govt's Sanchar Saathi App. Here's Which Permission It WILL Ask You
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Karnataka CM–DyCM Breakfast Meet Signals Truce as Congress Claims ‘All Is Well’
Breaking: CCTV Shows Killer Switching Cars After Inderpreet ‘Harry’ Murder; Bishnoi–Brar Gang War Escalates
Breaking: Section 144 in force, PTI Workers Will Protest at Adiala Jail
Winter Session: Opposition Uproar Halts Parliament Over SIR Debate And Mandatory Govt App Issue
Breaking: Three killed in Tragic Bus-Truck Crash in Balrampur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Mahe – Countering Three Front Maritime Challenge
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget