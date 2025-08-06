Pune Ganesh Mandals Seek Nod To Begin Immersion Processions Before 5 Manache Mandals

Pune: Several Ganesh mandals in Pune have requested the police to allow them to begin their idol immersion processions before the five Manache (revered) Ganpati Mandals during the upcoming Ganesh festival.

Two separate meetings were held at the Pune police commissioner's office on Tuesday -- one with representatives of various Ganesh mandals in the city and the other with the Manache Ganpati Mandals, which traditionally take precedence in the immersion rituals.

An office-bearer of a prominent Ganesh mandal, on condition of anonymity, said, "If we follow the traditional order, we'll be left waiting until midnight. We demand beginning of the immersion procession from 7 am from other roads." On the other side, Shrikant Shete, president of Kasba Ganpati Mandal, said, "A meeting was held with the senior police officers. No final decision is taken about the immersion procession. The Ganesh mandals of the city will come together and find a solution to problems raised by a few. There's no discrimination from our side (Manache Ganpati Mandal) or the administration." Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar told reporters that in both the meetings, various demands were put forth.

"All the Ganesh mandals will conduct internal meetings and take the right decision. There are no internal disputes among the mandals," he said.

"Ganeshotsav, along with the immersion procession, will be celebrated in a very positive atmosphere, with peace and proper arrangements. A joint meeting of every Ganesh mandal will be held soon. A mutual decision will be taken harmoniously about some issues," he added.

