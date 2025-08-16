Noida To Delhi Airport In 20 Minutes? PM Modi To Launch Key Road Projects Tomorrow

Reaching Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from Noida will soon take just 20 minutes, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating two crucial infrastructure projects on Sunday, the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway.

The projects, aimed at easing congestion across the National Capital Region, are expected to provide smoother connectivity for commuters from western Delhi, Gurugram, and NCR suburbs, while reducing traffic pressure on Delhi’s busy Ring Road, NH-48, NH-44 and the Barapullah elevated corridor.

UER-II: A New Lifeline for Delhi-NCR

The 75.71-km-long UER-II has been developed in five packages at a total cost of Rs 6,445 crore. Of this, 54.21 km lies in Delhi and 21.50 km in Haryana. Once fully operational, the expressway will serve as a major bypass, allowing travellers from Gurugram, south and west Delhi to reach NH-44, Chandigarh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir more quickly, while avoiding choke points such as Dhaula Kuan and Delhi’s Ring Roads.

On Sunday, Modi will inaugurate four of the five UER-II packages, connecting Mahipalpur near IGI Airport to Alipur in North Delhi, offering direct linkage with NH-44.

Dwarka Expressway: Faster Access to IGI and Gurugram

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate packages three and four of the Dwarka Expressway, spanning 10.1 km within Delhi. This section includes a 5.1 km tunnel that directly links the road to IGI Airport, significantly improving access to Gurugram.

Earlier, in March 2024, Modi had inaugurated packages one and two, covering the 29-km Haryana section between Mahipalpur and Kherki Daula on NH-48. With Sunday’s inauguration, the expressway project inches closer to full completion.

Boost to Regional Connectivity

Speaking about the significance of the projects, a senior NHAI official said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate packages three and four of Dwarka Expressway and four packages of Urban Extension Road-II connecting Mahipalpur near IGI airport with Alipur in North Delhi, linking it with NH-44. These two roads will significantly reduce congestion in and around Delhi and NCR.”

Together, the UER-II and Dwarka Expressway are expected to transform regional travel, cutting journey times, decongesting inner-city roads, and ensuring smoother connectivity between Delhi, Haryana, and beyond.