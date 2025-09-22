PM Narendra Modi on Monday launched infrastructure projects worth Rs 5,125.37 crore in Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting the state's growing role in energy and regional development.

PM Modi, addressing a public event at Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar, said, "Jaise tirange ka pehla rang kesariya hai, waise hi Arunachal ka pehla rang kesariya hai. This land is a land of valour."

The Prime Minister slammed the Congress government for "ignoring" the Northeast. He said, "During the Congress government, a minister would hardly visit the northeast, and that would be once every 2-3 months. During our government, central ministers have visited the northeast more than 800 times... When our ministers visit, they strive to go to far-reaching districts and villages... As a Prime Minister, I have come to the northeast more than 70 times... North East mujhe dil se pasand hai, aur isliye humne dil ki doori mitaai hai aur Dilli ko apke pas leke aye hain."

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Hydropower Projects

PM Modi virtually laid the foundation stones for two major hydropower projects in Shi Yomi district and a convention centre in Tawang.

The 186 MW Tato-I project, being developed jointly by the Arunachal Pradesh government and the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO), involves an investment of Rs 1,750 crore and is expected to generate about 802 million units of electricity annually. Similarly, the 240 MW Heo project, also on the Yarjep river, will be built at a cost of Rs 1,939 crore and is projected to produce 1,000 million units of power each year.

Officials said the initiatives will significantly enhance the state’s hydroelectric capacity and strengthen energy security in the Northeast.

In addition, Modi laid the foundation for a state-of-the-art convention centre in Tawang. Planned under the PM-DevINE scheme with an outlay of Rs 145.37 crore, the facility will be able to accommodate more than 1,500 people and aims to boost tourism and cultural activities in the region.

The Prime Minister also rolled out projects worth over Rs 1,290 crore across sectors, including road connectivity, healthcare, and fire safety.

Governor KT Parnaik, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju were present at the ceremony.