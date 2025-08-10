PM Modi Flags Off 3 Vande Bharat Trains At KSR Railway Station In Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated three new Vande Bharat Express trains, promising a major boost to regional connectivity and faster travel for thousands of passengers.

While Modi personally flagged off the much-anticipated Bengaluru–Belagavi Vande Bharat Express, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–Amritsar and Ajni (Nagpur)–Pune services were launched virtually.

Officials said the new trains would cut travel time, improve passenger convenience, and deliver a “world-class” travel experience.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were among the dignitaries present at the Bengaluru event.

Crowds lined the streets as the Prime Minister’s convoy passed, chanting “Modi, Modi” and waving enthusiastically. Modi acknowledged the greetings with a wave from his car.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off 3 Vande Bharat Express trains at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru



It includes trains from Bengaluru to Belagavi, Amritsar to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Nagpur (Ajni) to Pune.



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/MERsb4G9BC — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2025

Karnataka’s 11th Vande Bharat Service

The Bengaluru–Belagavi Vande Bharat Express becomes the 11th such service in Karnataka. Covering 611 km in just 8.5 hours, it is now the fastest train on the route, saving around 1 hour 20 minutes from Bengaluru to Belagavi and 1 hour 40 minutes on the return trip compared to existing services, according to railway officials.

The high-speed train links Bengaluru, India’s tech capital, with Belagavi, a prominent hub for medical and engineering institutions. The route passes through Karnataka’s sugarcane belt and major cities such as Dharwad, Hubballi, Haveri, Davangere, and Tumakuru — each known for their contributions to education, industry, agriculture, and commerce.

Officials noted that the enhanced connectivity will benefit students, professionals, farmers, and traders, creating new economic opportunities and strengthening cultural ties across the state.

Inaugural Run Schedule

Following the launch, a special inaugural service (Train No. 06575) was scheduled from KSR Bengaluru to Belagavi, departing at 11:15 am and arriving at 8:00 pm the same day. The train will make stops at Yesvantpur, Tumakuru, Davangere, SMM Haveri, SSS Hubballi, and Dharwad.