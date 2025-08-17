Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities'Planning This For A Year': 24-Year-Old Sharda University Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room

The B.Tech student reportedly mentioned that he had not been attending classes for two years and urged the university administration to refund unused fees to his family. He was found dead in his hostel room.

By : IANS | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 02:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Greater Noida, Aug 16 (IANS) A 24-year-old B. Tech (Computer Science) student of Sharda University, situated in Greater Noida, allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room on the campus, police said on Saturday.

The student, identified as Shivam Dey from Madhubani in Bihar, was found hanging in the HMR hostel on Friday.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information, took the body into custody, and sent it for post-mortem examination. A forensic team also inspected the scene.

Officials said a suicide note was recovered from the room in which Shivam cited personal reasons for his decision and made several appeals.

"If you are reading this, I am dead. My death is my own decision. Nobody is involved in this. I have been planning this for a year," the note read.

He reportedly mentioned that he had not been attending classes for two years and urged the university administration to refund unused fees to his family.

He also expressed a desire to donate his organs and raised concerns over the country's education system, writing: "If this country wants to become great, then first of all, the education system has to be corrected."

The student's family alleged that despite his absence from classes for a long time, the university did not inform them.

Police said all angles are being investigated. "The matter is under probe and every aspect will be thoroughly examined," an official said.

Earlier in July, a second-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student of the same Sharda University in Greater Noida died by suicide in the women's hostel, alleging humiliation and mental harassment by two faculty members.

After the recovery of the suicide note, two staff members of the university were arrested as protests broke out on the campus over the suicide.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 02:21 PM (IST)
Suicide Greater Noida Sharda University
