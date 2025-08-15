Bodies Of 2 Children With Burn Marks Found Inside Parked Car In Patna

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBodies Of 2 Children With Burn Marks Found Inside Parked Car In Patna

The girl died in the hospital. One body had burn marks. Police await the post-mortem report to determine the cause of death for both children.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 11:44 PM (IST)
The bodies of two children were found inside a parked car in Bihar's capital city, Patna, on Friday. Among the two siblings was a boy, and a girl who was barely breathing, aged between 5 and 10 years. 

The girl was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed during treatment, reported NDTV. 

Mohammad Habibullah, Additional Superintendent of Police (Law and Order), Patna, said the car was parked near the children's residence, and burn marks were found on one of the bodies.

One of the children died, and the other was alive and rushed to the hospital, but died, the ASP added.

The police are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death. 

The incident comes in a series of high-profile and sensational cases in the city, including the murder of industrialist Gopal Khemka. The instances come ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar slated to take place later this year, sparking backlash at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by the opposition.    

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 11:35 PM (IST)
