On Cam: Vijay Dodges Questions On Stampede At His Karur Rally That Left 31Dead

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Saturday chose not to comment on the tragic stampede that occurred during his campaign rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, leaving several injured and at least 31 feared dead, including women and children.

The actor-turned-politician had been addressing a massive gathering when chaos unfolded inside the overcrowded venue. Eyewitnesses said panic spread quickly as people began collapsing under the crush of the swelling crowd. Several attendees, including party workers and young children, fainted, forcing Vijay to abruptly pause his speech.

In the tense moments that followed, Vijay appealed to his supporters to remain calm and urged the crowd to clear space so ambulances could reach those in need. Emergency services rushed the injured to nearby hospitals. Later, DMK leader Senthil Balaji and the district collector visited the medical facility to review the situation.

According to officials, the rally’s permission letter projected an attendance of around 10,000 people. However, estimates suggest nearly 50,000 had gathered at the 1.20 lakh square feet venue, overwhelming the space and contributing to the deadly stampede.

The incident has cast a shadow over Vijay’s campaign, raising urgent questions about crowd management, safety measures, and accountability at large political events.