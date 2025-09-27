Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesOn Cam: Vijay Dodges Questions On Stampede At His Karur Rally That Left 31Dead

On Cam: Vijay Dodges Questions On Stampede At His Karur Rally That Left 31Dead

A stampede at TVK chief Vijay’s Karur rally left 31 feared dead and several injured. The actor-turned-politician paused his speech but has remained silent on the tragic incident.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 10:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Saturday chose not to comment on the tragic stampede that occurred during his campaign rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, leaving several injured and at least 31 feared dead, including women and children.

The actor-turned-politician had been addressing a massive gathering when chaos unfolded inside the overcrowded venue. Eyewitnesses said panic spread quickly as people began collapsing under the crush of the swelling crowd. Several attendees, including party workers and young children, fainted, forcing Vijay to abruptly pause his speech.

In the tense moments that followed, Vijay appealed to his supporters to remain calm and urged the crowd to clear space so ambulances could reach those in need. Emergency services rushed the injured to nearby hospitals. Later, DMK leader Senthil Balaji and the district collector visited the medical facility to review the situation.

According to officials, the rally’s permission letter projected an attendance of around 10,000 people. However, estimates suggest nearly 50,000 had gathered at the 1.20 lakh square feet venue, overwhelming the space and contributing to the deadly stampede.

The incident has cast a shadow over Vijay’s campaign, raising urgent questions about crowd management, safety measures, and accountability at large political events.

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 10:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Karur News Crowd Tragedy Vijay Politics Vijay Karur Rally Karur Stampede Vijay Campaign Tragedy TVK Rally Deaths Vijay Silent On Stampede Tamil Nadu Political Rally
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
PM Modi Expresses Grief As 31 Dead In TVK Rally Stampede, CM Stalin To Visit Karur: Top Updates
PM Modi Expresses Grief As 31 Dead In TVK Rally Stampede, CM Stalin To Visit Karur: Top Updates
India
Sonam Wangchuk's Pakistan Link, Dawn Event Under Scanner; Visited Bangladesh: Ladakh Top Cop
Sonam Wangchuk's Pakistan Link, Dawn Event Under Scanner; Visited Bangladesh: Ladakh Top Cop
Cities
Delhi BMW Crash Case Accused For Killing Finance Ministry Official Gets Bail
Delhi BMW Crash Case Accused For Killing Finance Ministry Official Gets Bail
India
'Chedhoge Toh Chodhenge Nahi...': Adityanath Threatens Trouble Mongers Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Protests
'Chedhoge Toh Chodhenge Nahi...': Adityanath Threatens Trouble Mongers Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Protests
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Tragic Accident on NH-9,Thar Crashes Into Divider in Gurugram, 5 Dead | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Embarks on South America Tour Amid Political Uproar in India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Pakistan at UN Over Terror Glorification, Cites Pahalgam Massacre | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Bareilly Erupts in Violence, BJP Blames Toolkit Gang, Opposition Hits Back | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Violent Clashes Erupt in Bareilly After Friday Prayers Over
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Deluge, Devotion, And Didi: How Kolkata’s Floods Lay Bare Bengal’s Fragile Politics And Infrastructure
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget