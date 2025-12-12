Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesNoida Man Posing As Delhi BJP President Arrested At UP Deputy CM Maurya's Lucknow Residence

Noida Man Posing As Delhi BJP President Arrested At UP Deputy CM Maurya's Lucknow Residence

A Noida man posing as a representative of the Delhi BJP chief was arrested after trying to enter the UP Deputy CM’s residence. Police say he duped people across several cities.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 09:43 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A Noida resident accused of posing as Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has been arrested after he allegedly attempted to bluff his way into the residence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

The suspect, identified as Dashrath Pal, was detained on Friday (12 December) when the vigilance team at the Deputy CM’s home became suspicious of his behaviour and stopped him for verification.

Impersonation Exposed During Questioning

Dashrath Pal, son of Kunwar Pal and a resident of Hodi Bachhera village in Gautam Buddha Nagar, arrived at the official residence with a group of acquaintances. He reportedly claimed to be a “special representative” of the Delhi BJP chief and said he had come for a courtesy call.

However, his story quickly fell apart during questioning, revealing the impersonation.

Fraud Trail Across Multiple Cities

According to the preliminary investigation, Pal had allegedly duped people in several cities, including Noida, Bulandshahr, Meerut, and Lucknow. Officials say he would present himself as a well-connected individual capable of securing work or offering help, before demanding money in return.

Prior intelligence had alerted the Deputy CM’s team about a suspicious visitor attempting to gain access to the residence. Once he entered the premises, the vigilance unit checked his credentials and confirmed he had no link whatsoever with the BJP leadership. He was immediately handed over to Gautam Palli police station.

‘No One Will Be Spared’ – Deputy CM Responds

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has also briefed Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva about the incident. Maurya asserted that strict action would be taken against anyone trying to misuse the name of the government or the organisation.

He reiterated that the state prioritises transparency, accountability, and strong law and order, adding that “those who mislead or defraud the public will not be spared”.

Police Probe Widens

Gautam Palli police have taken Dashrath Pal into custody and begun interrogating him. His mobile numbers are now under surveillance as investigators track past communication, financial transactions, and potential accomplices.

Police are examining whether he operated alone or was part of a larger network, and how long he had been deceiving people using false political connections. A case has been registered under relevant legal sections, and officials say early findings point to a pattern of systematic fraud.

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 09:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lucknow Keshav Prasad Maurya News Noida Fraud Case Delhi BJP Impersonation Dashrath Pal Arrest Delhi BJP President
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Indian Artefacts Among 600 British Empire Items Stolen In UK Museum Heist; CCTV Image Surfaces
Indian Artefacts Among 600 British Empire Items Stolen In UK Museum Heist; CCTV Image Surfaces
India
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 91
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 91
World
Trade, Energy, Defence: What PM Modi-Trump Discussed In 'Warm Conversation' Amid Tariff Tensions
Trade, Energy, Defence: What PM Modi-Trump Discussed In 'Warm Conversation' Amid Tariff Tensions
World
Trump 'Extremely Frustrated' With Russia, Ukraine Over Delays In Peace Deal, Says White House
Trump 'Extremely Frustrated' With Russia, Ukraine Over Delays In Peace Deal, Says White House
Advertisement

Videos

Luthra Brothers Detained at Phuket’s Indigo Hotel; India Begins Extradition Process
Goa Club Fire: Luthra Brothers Detained in Thailand, Extradition to India Underway
Goa Nightclub Fire: After 25 Deaths in Goa Fire, Club Owners Caught Hiding in Thailand
Breaking: Farmers Clash With Police in Hanumangarh, Vehicles Torched in Protest
Rajasthan Protest Update: Farmers Stick to Demands as Tibbi Tension Remains High After Violent Ethanol Plant Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget