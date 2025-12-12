Noida Man Posing As Delhi BJP President Arrested At UP Deputy CM Maurya's Lucknow Residence

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A Noida resident accused of posing as Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has been arrested after he allegedly attempted to bluff his way into the residence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

The suspect, identified as Dashrath Pal, was detained on Friday (12 December) when the vigilance team at the Deputy CM’s home became suspicious of his behaviour and stopped him for verification.

Impersonation Exposed During Questioning

Dashrath Pal, son of Kunwar Pal and a resident of Hodi Bachhera village in Gautam Buddha Nagar, arrived at the official residence with a group of acquaintances. He reportedly claimed to be a “special representative” of the Delhi BJP chief and said he had come for a courtesy call.

However, his story quickly fell apart during questioning, revealing the impersonation.

Fraud Trail Across Multiple Cities

According to the preliminary investigation, Pal had allegedly duped people in several cities, including Noida, Bulandshahr, Meerut, and Lucknow. Officials say he would present himself as a well-connected individual capable of securing work or offering help, before demanding money in return.

Prior intelligence had alerted the Deputy CM’s team about a suspicious visitor attempting to gain access to the residence. Once he entered the premises, the vigilance unit checked his credentials and confirmed he had no link whatsoever with the BJP leadership. He was immediately handed over to Gautam Palli police station.

‘No One Will Be Spared’ – Deputy CM Responds

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has also briefed Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva about the incident. Maurya asserted that strict action would be taken against anyone trying to misuse the name of the government or the organisation.

He reiterated that the state prioritises transparency, accountability, and strong law and order, adding that “those who mislead or defraud the public will not be spared”.

Police Probe Widens

Gautam Palli police have taken Dashrath Pal into custody and begun interrogating him. His mobile numbers are now under surveillance as investigators track past communication, financial transactions, and potential accomplices.

Police are examining whether he operated alone or was part of a larger network, and how long he had been deceiving people using false political connections. A case has been registered under relevant legal sections, and officials say early findings point to a pattern of systematic fraud.