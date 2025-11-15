Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Noida 'Headless Woman' Mystery Solved; Police Arrest Bus Driver For Killing Lover, Dismembering Body

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 01:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Noida Police have solved the mystery case involving a woman, whose headless and limbless body was found floating in a drain earlier this month. A 34-year-old bus driver has been arrested in connection with the woman's murder. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Yamuna Prasad said the dismembered body was found in a drain under Noida’s Sector-39 police limits on November 6, with toe rings serving as the only clue to the victim’s identity. Nine dedicated police teams were formed to trace both the woman and the suspect.

“Over 5,000 CCTV camera feeds were analysed and around 1,100 vehicles were inspected. Following scrutiny, 44 vehicles were shortlisted, and their owners and drivers were questioned,” news agency PTI quoted the DCP as saying.

Suspicious Bus Led Cops To Accused

During the investigation, police spotted a white-and-blue bus moving suspiciously near the crime scene on the intervening night of November 5, its lights switched off. The vehicle, bearing registration number UP16 KT 0037, was traced to one Monu Singh alias Monu Solanki, a resident of Barola in Noida.

Further inquiries revealed that the victim, identified as Preeti Yadav alias Preeti Devi, had been missing for nearly a week. She worked at a jeans manufacturing unit in Barola alongside her mother and had been embroiled in a long-standing dispute with Singh, police said.

Bus Driver's Chilling Confession

Monu Singh was arrested on Friday after the investigation confirmed his involvement. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of bloodstained mats, the deceased’s clothes, and other incriminating materials.

During interrogation, Singh allegedly confessed that he had been in an illicit relationship with Preeti. According to his statement, the woman had recently started demanding money and threatened to implicate him or involve his daughters in “illegal activities” if he refused.

On November 5, Singh allegedly picked her up in his bus after taking a gadansa (a sharp-edged tool) from her house without her knowledge. “They ate food inside the bus before an argument broke out. Singh claimed he attacked her with the weapon, beheaded her, and cut off her hands to conceal her identity,” DCP Prasad said.

The accused then dumped the torso in a drain in Noida and disposed of the remaining body parts and weapon in a dry drain near Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad, police added.

A forensic examination of the bus and recovered items confirmed traces of human blood, strengthening the case against Singh.

Police said an FIR has been registered under Sections 103(1) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further legal proceedings are underway.

 

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 01:03 PM (IST)
