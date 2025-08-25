Explorer
Noida Dowry Death: After Her Husband And Mother-In-Law, Nikki's Brother-In-Law Arrested
Nikki's brother-in-law has been arrested by Noida Police, a day after her mother-in-law and husband, Vipin Bhati, were arrested. They are accused of murdering Nikki over dowry demands. Vipin has been sent to a 14-day judicial custody.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
