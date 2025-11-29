Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NMC Turns Down Vaishno Devi Medical College Bid To Allocate MBBS Seats To All-India Quota

The official emphasised that any criteria must be uniformly acceptable across states.

By : ANI | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 12:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The National Medical Commission (NMC) has rejected a proposal from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence, Katra, seeking to place 100 per cent of its MBBS seats under the All India Quota (AIQ) to be filled through the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), following a row over MBBS admissions.

An NMC official said that such a move goes against existing policy.

"We cannot have one institute in isolation to put 100% into MCC because there are government policies that this percent of seats goes to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and this per cent of seats goes to the state counselling," a National Medical Commission official told ANI.

"We cannot deviate for one organization in isolation or randomly. If we have to issue this particularly for this organisation, there is a need for an amendment. When we do a policy amendment, we have to keep similar institutions in mind. If there is a change in policy or percentage, the institute will can make changes in admission norms," he added.

"We have to draw a criterion. And this criterion is to be acceptable to the state, also to other states," the official said.

There have been demands for change in the selection criterion for medical seats from some right-wing groups following MBBS admissions this year. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 12:27 AM (IST)
