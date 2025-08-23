UP Man Reaches Govt Office With Dead Newborn Baby Alleging 'Harassment' By Hospital

In a shocking incident from Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, a private hospital was sealed on Friday after a newborn baby died during delivery. The action came after the infant’s father reached the office of the District Magistrate (DM) carrying his child’s body in a bag, alleging gross negligence and extortion by the hospital.

Father Alleges Hospital Kept Raising Delivery Charges

The grieving father, Vipin Gupta, accused Goldar Hospital of exploiting his family in their moment of distress. According to Gupta, the hospital initially quoted ₹10,000 for a normal delivery and ₹12,000 for a C-section. However, as his wife’s labour pains intensified, the charges kept escalating.

“I got my wife admitted here in the hospital. They said a normal delivery would cost ₹10,000 and a C-section delivery would cost ₹12,000. As my wife went deeper into labour, they went on increasing their charges,” Gupta told ANI.

He said that he managed to arrange some money by 2:30 am, but the hospital allegedly demanded the full amount upfront before proceeding with the delivery.

“I asked them to begin the delivery process and assured them that I would arrange the remaining money. But they firmly demanded payment first. My newborn child died. They then threw my wife out on the road,” Gupta added with visible anguish.

DM Orders Immediate Action, Hospital Sealed

Taking swift cognizance of the matter, Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh ordered the sealing of Goldar Hospital. In a statement shared on X, the DM confirmed that admitted patients were being shifted to the District Women’s Hospital.

Family Left Devastated

Vipin Gupta further revealed that after his wife was forced out of the hospital premises, the family had to rush to another surgeon in desperation. Carrying the lifeless body of his child, Gupta approached the DM for help.

“I then went to the DM, and he came here with me. I was carrying my dead baby in a bag” he recounted.