Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesUP Man Reaches Govt Office With Dead Newborn Baby Alleging 'Harassment' By Hospital

UP Man Reaches Govt Office With Dead Newborn Baby Alleging 'Harassment' By Hospital

A hospital in Lakhimpur Kheri was sealed after a newborn died. Father alleges fee hike during delivery; DM intervenes and shifts patients to District Women’s Hospital.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 01:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a shocking incident from Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, a private hospital was sealed on Friday after a newborn baby died during delivery. The action came after the infant’s father reached the office of the District Magistrate (DM) carrying his child’s body in a bag, alleging gross negligence and extortion by the hospital.

Father Alleges Hospital Kept Raising Delivery Charges

The grieving father, Vipin Gupta, accused Goldar Hospital of exploiting his family in their moment of distress. According to Gupta, the hospital initially quoted ₹10,000 for a normal delivery and ₹12,000 for a C-section. However, as his wife’s labour pains intensified, the charges kept escalating.

“I got my wife admitted here in the hospital. They said a normal delivery would cost ₹10,000 and a C-section delivery would cost ₹12,000. As my wife went deeper into labour, they went on increasing their charges,” Gupta told ANI.

He said that he managed to arrange some money by 2:30 am, but the hospital allegedly demanded the full amount upfront before proceeding with the delivery.

“I asked them to begin the delivery process and assured them that I would arrange the remaining money. But they firmly demanded payment first. My newborn child died. They then threw my wife out on the road,” Gupta added with visible anguish.

DM Orders Immediate Action, Hospital Sealed

Taking swift cognizance of the matter, Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh ordered the sealing of Goldar Hospital. In a statement shared on X, the DM confirmed that admitted patients were being shifted to the District Women’s Hospital.

Family Left Devastated

Vipin Gupta further revealed that after his wife was forced out of the hospital premises, the family had to rush to another surgeon in desperation. Carrying the lifeless body of his child, Gupta approached the DM for help.

“I then went to the DM, and he came here with me. I was carrying my dead baby in a bag” he recounted.

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lakhimpur Kheri Latest News Hospital Sealed Lakhimpur Kheri Hospital Sealed Up Hospital Sealed Newborn Dies During Delivery Father Carries Baby Body To Dm Office
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Another U-Turn In Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Probe As Woman Claims She ‘Faked’ Daughter’s Disappearance
Another U-Turn In Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Probe As Woman Claims She ‘Faked’ Daughter’s Disappearance
Celebrities
'Someone Has Done This Mischief': Govinda’s Manager Denies Divorce Reports With Sunita
'Someone Has Done This Mischief': Govinda’s Manager Denies Divorce Reports With Sunita
Business
'No Compromise On Farmers’ Interests': Jaishankar Highlights 'Red Line' In India-US Trade Talks
'No Compromise On Farmers’ Interests': Jaishankar Highlights 'Red Line' In India-US Trade Talks
Science
'India Will Have Its Space Station, Pool Of Astronauts': PM Modi's Big Announcement On National Space Day
'Space Station, Pool Of Astronauts': PM Modi's Big Announcement On National Space Day
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: CISF Detains Another Suspicious Man Near Parliament Amid Heightened Security | ABP NEWS
Bihar Politics: RahuI Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav Meet Makhana Farmers in Bihar During 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'
Breaking: Has the Supreme Court’s decision on stray dogs struck the right balance between compassion and public safety?
Breaking: Cloudburst Hits Chamoli’s Tharali in Uttarakhand, One Missing, Major Damage Reported | ABP NEWS
Bihar News: FIR Filed Against Tejashwi Yadav in UP Over Remarks Against PM Modi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
17 Years On, Kandhamal’s Wound Remains Open: Justice Eludes Swami Laxmanananda
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget