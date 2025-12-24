Big Relief For Passengers At New Delhi Station: Ajmeri Gate Traffic, Parking Chaos To End Soon

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Passengers using the Ajmeri Gate side of New Delhi Railway Station are set to get major relief in the coming days. Chronic traffic jams, parking-related disputes, and chaotic vehicle movement around the station are expected to become a thing of the past.

Northern Railway has decided to implement a new traffic and parking system before January 26, aimed at making entry and exit for passengers significantly smoother and more organised.

Northern Railway Finalises New Policy

Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said the new system has been prepared under the guidance of Delhi Divisional Railway Manager Pushpendra Kumar Tripathi. The policy focuses on controlling congestion at entry and exit points and permanently addressing complaints of arbitrary parking charges.

The revamped arrangement is designed to streamline vehicle movement while improving overall passenger convenience at one of the busiest railway stations in the country.

FASTag-Based Parking To End

Under the new system, parking on the Ajmeri Gate side will operate through FASTag-based payments. Railways expect that most vehicles dropping or picking up passengers will exit quickly without stopping for long durations.

With automated payments, disputes over parking fees and allegations of overcharging are expected to be completely eliminated.

Separate Pathways For Smooth Movement

Keeping passenger convenience in mind, three dedicated pathways are being developed on the Ajmeri Gate side. These routes will allow passengers to directly reach the security check and scanning areas along with their luggage.

Separate lanes are also being planned for arriving passengers, enabling them to move seamlessly towards taxis, buses, or the metro without obstruction.

New Parking Operator From December 28

Under the Delhi Division’s new policy, the parking management tender process has been completed. The selected company will take charge from December 28.

Tender conditions clearly mandate that all standards related to passenger convenience, vehicle regulation, and security must be implemented within one month.

Ex-Servicemen To Be Deployed

Security has been given top priority in the new system. For the first time, ex-servicemen will be deployed as marshals to manage parking and traffic operations.

This move is expected to strengthen safety for women passengers, improve discipline within the station premises, and curb complaints of misconduct by private security staff. The experience of army-trained personnel is expected to significantly enhance the overall security framework at New Delhi Railway Station.