Chilling Video Shows Navi Mumbai Biker's Close Shave With Death After Hitting Pothole

A motorcycle rider in Navi Mumbai had a close shave on Tuesday as he fell on the JNPT highway. The incident was caught on a car's dashcam and the video has now gone viral.

The chilling video shows the biker riding even as rain pummelled the city. Suddenly, his bike jumps dangerously as he hits a huge crater on the road. Unable to maintain control over the bike, the man falls on the road beside the bike, barely missing a car that was passing by.

However, he did not lose his wits and quickly picked himself up and avoided the vehicles that were coming behind him at high speed. The incident came just a day after a similar incident claimed the life of a motorbike rider in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi.

The 59-year-old man was killed on Monday evening after losing control of his bike on a pothole-ridden road and coming under a dumper. The victim was identified as Vilas Baban Patil, a resident of Lape village in Bhiwandi rural.

The accident occurred around 5:30 PM near the Dhamangaon pipeline area, while Patil was returning home from work. Passersby rushed him to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police said Patil lost balance, fell, and was crushed under the dumper’s rear wheel. An FIR has been filed under the BNS Act and Motor Vehicles Act.

Senior Police Inspector Harshvardhan Barve confirmed the driver fled after abandoning the vehicle. The dumper has been seized, and a search for the driver is underway.

As per the central government, a total of 1,68,491 people lost their lives in India due to accidents on pothole-ridden roads. The highest number of deaths between 2020 and 2022 were reported from Uttar Pradesh.