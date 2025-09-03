Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesChilling Video Shows Navi Mumbai Biker's Close Shave With Death After Hitting Pothole

Chilling Video Shows Navi Mumbai Biker's Close Shave With Death After Hitting Pothole

A Navi Mumbai biker survived a fall after hitting a pothole. This incident follows a fatal accident in Bhiwandi where a biker was crushed by a dumper after losing control on a pothole-ridden road.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 08:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A motorcycle rider in Navi Mumbai had a close shave on Tuesday as he fell on the JNPT highway. The incident was caught on a car's dashcam and the video has now gone viral.

The chilling video shows the biker riding even as rain pummelled the city. Suddenly, his bike jumps dangerously as he hits a huge crater on the road. Unable to maintain control over the bike, the man falls on the road beside the bike, barely missing a car that was passing by.

However, he did not lose his wits and quickly picked himself up and avoided the vehicles that were coming behind him at high speed. The incident came just a day after a similar incident claimed the life of a motorbike rider in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi.

The 59-year-old man was killed on Monday evening after losing control of his bike on a pothole-ridden road and coming under a dumper. The victim was identified as Vilas Baban Patil, a resident of Lape village in Bhiwandi rural.

The accident occurred around 5:30 PM near the Dhamangaon pipeline area, while Patil was returning home from work. Passersby rushed him to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police said Patil lost balance, fell, and was crushed under the dumper’s rear wheel. An FIR has been filed under the BNS Act and Motor Vehicles Act.

Senior Police Inspector Harshvardhan Barve confirmed the driver fled after abandoning the vehicle. The dumper has been seized, and a search for the driver is underway.

As per the central government, a total of 1,68,491 people lost their lives in India due to accidents on pothole-ridden roads. The highest number of deaths between 2020 and 2022 were reported from Uttar Pradesh.

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 08:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Navi Mumbai Road Accident
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Knives Out Over Maratha Quota: Maha Minister Plans Court Battle In Rebellion Against Govt’s GR On Kunbi Certificate
Knives Out Over Maratha Quota: Maha Minister Plans Court Battle In Rebellion Against Govt’s GR
World
Trump Again Claims New Delhi Offered 'No Tariff' Deal: 'India Kills Us With Tariff'
Trump Again Claims New Delhi Offered 'No Tariff' Deal: 'India Kills Us With Tariff'
World
Don’t Always ‘See Eye To Eye’: German Foreign Minister Bats For India To Leverage Russia Ties Amid Ukraine War
Don’t Always ‘See Eye To Eye’: German Foreign Minister Bats For India To Use Russia Ties For Peace In Europe
India
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
Advertisement

Videos

Nature’s Fury: Landslides Hit Himachal, Bihar Raid Uncovers ₹100 Cr Assets, Uttarakhand Flooded
Delhi Flood Crisis: Yamuna Submerges Vasudev Ghat, 1,000 Rescued From Low-Lying Areas
Delhi On Flood Alert: Yamuna Swells Above Danger Mark After Hathnikund Water Release
Himachal Temple Collapses, Nashik Dog Cruelty Sparks Outrage, Kota Rail Disrupted
Delhi on Alert: Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna River Surges Past Danger Mark, Evacuations Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget