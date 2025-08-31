Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities'Bigots Who Don't Know History': Siddaramaiah Defends Choice Of Banu Mushtaq To Inaugurate Mysuru Dasara

'Bigots Who Don't Know History': Siddaramaiah Defends Choice Of Banu Mushtaq To Inaugurate Mysuru Dasara

He criticised BJP's opposition, citing past Muslim inaugurations and historical celebrations under Muslim rulers.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 05:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday strongly defended the decision to invite International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate this year’s Mysuru Dasara, describing the event as a “secular” celebration that belongs to every community.

“Dasara is a cultural festival, it is ‘Nada Habba’ (state festival). It is not confined to any one religion. Hindus, Christians, Muslims, Buddhists, and Jains — it is for everyone,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

The chief minister said the high-powered Dasara committee had authorised him to choose the chief guest, and he decided Mushtaq, a distinguished Kannada writer, was the right choice. “Earlier too, poet K.S. Nissar Ahmed from the Muslim community inaugurated Dasara. So why the objection now?” he asked.

Siddaramaiah criticised those opposing the move, calling them “bigots who don’t know history.” He pointed out that Dasara was celebrated even under Hyder Ali, Tipu Sultan, and Diwan Mirza Ismail. “It is a secular festival, so I invited the International Booker Prize winner. Those who object should learn history first,” he said, accusing the BJP of politicising the issue.

BJP Opposition and Controversy

The controversy intensified after an old video of Mushtaq resurfaced online, in which she reportedly questioned the practice of worshipping Kannada as Goddess Bhuvaneshwari, calling it exclusionary to minorities.

BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra and Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar have demanded that Mushtaq publicly affirm her reverence for Goddess Chamundeshwari before inaugurating the festivities.

Mushtaq has dismissed the allegations, stating that her speech was distorted and only selective excerpts were circulated on social media.

When asked about her comments, Siddaramaiah responded: “What does that have to do with inviting her to inaugurate Dasara? Will she write in Kannada without respecting Kannada Tayi? Her acclaimed work Hrudaya Hanate is in which language? All her literary works are in Kannada. That itself shows her respect for the language.”

He further accused the BJP of finding “lame excuses” to object to Mushtaq’s participation.

On questions about why Mushtaq’s co-winner, translator Deepa Bhasthi, was not invited, the CM clarified: “Two people cannot inaugurate. But we will consider honouring her in front of the Mysuru Palace. The government has already recognised both with a cash award of ₹10 lakh each.”

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 05:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka Karnataka  SIddaramaiah Banu Mushtaq Mysuru Dasara
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Peace At Border, Direct Flights, Kailash Yatra: Key Takeaways From PM Modi-Xi Jinping's Bilateral Talks
Peace At Border, Direct Flights, Kailash Yatra: Key Takeaways From PM Modi-Xi Jinping's Bilateral Talks
Television
Pavitra Rishta Actress Priya Marathe Passes Away At 38 After Battle With Cancer
Pavitra Rishta Actress Priya Marathe Passes Away After Battle With Cancer
Cities
Major Blast At Firecracker Factory In Lucknow, 4 Feared Dead
Major Blast At Firecracker Factory In Lucknow, 4 Feared Dead
India
India Has ‘Effectively Walked Away’ From US Trade Talks Amid Tariff Dispute, Ex-Finance Secretary Says
India Has ‘Effectively Walked Away’ From US Trade Talks Amid Tariff Dispute, Ex-Finance Secretary Says
Advertisement

Videos

SCO Summit: PM Modi and President Xi Signal Reset in Ties with Warm Handshake and Key Talks | ABP NEWS
Major Scare Averted: Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Delhi After Engine Fire Signal | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Modi-Xi Meeting, Warns Against China’s Economic Infiltration | ABP NEWS
SCO Summit: After Galwan and Tariff Tensions, PM Modi-President Xi Meeting Draws Global Attention
India-China Summit: President Putin Arrives in China for SCO Summit; Set to Meet PM Modi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Two More Game Changer Warships – A Powerful Message To The World
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget