Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday strongly defended the decision to invite International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate this year’s Mysuru Dasara, describing the event as a “secular” celebration that belongs to every community.

“Dasara is a cultural festival, it is ‘Nada Habba’ (state festival). It is not confined to any one religion. Hindus, Christians, Muslims, Buddhists, and Jains — it is for everyone,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

The chief minister said the high-powered Dasara committee had authorised him to choose the chief guest, and he decided Mushtaq, a distinguished Kannada writer, was the right choice. “Earlier too, poet K.S. Nissar Ahmed from the Muslim community inaugurated Dasara. So why the objection now?” he asked.

Siddaramaiah criticised those opposing the move, calling them “bigots who don’t know history.” He pointed out that Dasara was celebrated even under Hyder Ali, Tipu Sultan, and Diwan Mirza Ismail. “It is a secular festival, so I invited the International Booker Prize winner. Those who object should learn history first,” he said, accusing the BJP of politicising the issue.

BJP Opposition and Controversy

The controversy intensified after an old video of Mushtaq resurfaced online, in which she reportedly questioned the practice of worshipping Kannada as Goddess Bhuvaneshwari, calling it exclusionary to minorities.

BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra and Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar have demanded that Mushtaq publicly affirm her reverence for Goddess Chamundeshwari before inaugurating the festivities.

Mushtaq has dismissed the allegations, stating that her speech was distorted and only selective excerpts were circulated on social media.

When asked about her comments, Siddaramaiah responded: “What does that have to do with inviting her to inaugurate Dasara? Will she write in Kannada without respecting Kannada Tayi? Her acclaimed work Hrudaya Hanate is in which language? All her literary works are in Kannada. That itself shows her respect for the language.”

He further accused the BJP of finding “lame excuses” to object to Mushtaq’s participation.

On questions about why Mushtaq’s co-winner, translator Deepa Bhasthi, was not invited, the CM clarified: “Two people cannot inaugurate. But we will consider honouring her in front of the Mysuru Palace. The government has already recognised both with a cash award of ₹10 lakh each.”