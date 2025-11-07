Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mumbai Wakes Up To Heavy Smog With AQI Stuck In Poor Range

Thick smog engulfed Mumbai as air quality dipped to poor levels on Friday, with several areas recording high AQI and visibility dropping across the city.

By : ANI | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 12:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 (ANI): A thick layer of smog covered parts of Mumbai on Friday morning as air quality in several areas remained poor, as slow winter winds have prevented pollutants from dispersing.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 214 in Bandra Reclamation and 222 in Bandra Kurla Complex, both falling under the 'poor' category at around 9 AM. AQI reported in Borivali East is 150 and in Chembur is 132.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital dipped to the 'very poor' category on Friday morning as Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 312 as of 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On Thursday, Delhi's overall AQI recorded at 8 am was 271, categorised as 'poor', according to data from the CPCB.

Several monitoring station across the city recorded 'very poor' air quality, as Anand VIhar reported an AQI of 332, Alipur 316, Ashok Vihar 332, Bawana 366, Burari Crossing 345, Chandni Chowk 354, Dwarka Sector-8 310, ITO 337, Jahangirpuri 342, Mundka 335, Narela 335, Okhla Phase 2 307, Patparganj 314, Punjabi Bagh 343, RK Puram 321, Rohini 336 and Sonia Vihar 326 -- all categorized as 'very poor' as of 8 am according to the CPCB live air quality index.

Monitoring stations like Aya Nagar reported an AQI of 261, IGI Airport 259, JLN Stadium 296, Lodhi Road 224 and Najafgarh 265 - all categorized as 'poor'.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Truck-mounted water sprinklers were deployed at several areas in the national capital to combat air pollution.

Winter has also begun to set in, as several areas in Delhi today woke up to a thick layer of haze. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of around 12 degrees Celsius on November 6.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 12:13 PM (IST)
