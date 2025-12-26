Rape Survivor Attempts Suicide; Names Municipal Chairperson, Husband And Son In 6-Page Note

A rape case survivor in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri allegedly attempted suicide on Wednesday, levelling serious allegations against municipal council chairperson Gayatri Sharma, her husband Sanjay Dubey, and their son Rajat Sharma. The woman reportedly consumed around 45 sleeping pills along with rat poison.

As her condition deteriorated, family members rushed her to a medical college, where she was admitted for treatment. Doctors said her condition remains critical and she is under continuous medical supervision.

Case Background: Relationship, FIR And Bail

According to the survivor, she was in a long-term relationship with Rajat Sharma, who allegedly established physical relations with her on the promise of marriage. She claimed that on April 14, she discovered Rajat’s engagement had been fixed elsewhere without her knowledge, following which she approached the Kotwali police station seeking justice.

After repeatedly visiting the police station for several days, an FIR was finally registered against Rajat Sharma on April 30 under rape and other relevant sections. However, nearly a month later, Rajat Sharma was granted bail by the High Court.

Six-Page Suicide Note Recovered

Before attempting suicide, the survivor reportedly wrote a six-page suicide note detailing continuous mental, social and emotional harassment over the past seven months. In the note, she held Gayatri Sharma, her husband Sanjay Dubey and their son Rajat Sharma responsible for her condition.

She wrote that Rajat Sharma and his parents had assured her of marriage, but after his engagement elsewhere, she was abandoned, leaving her emotionally shattered.

Allegations Of Threats And Pressure For Settlement

The survivor further alleged in the suicide note that after the case came to light, she was threatened by the municipal chairperson and her husband. When she refused to settle the matter, she was allegedly pressured to compromise with an offer of ₹50 lakh.

She also claimed that pressure was exerted on her by political leaders, retired officials and individuals linked to the police administration to force a settlement. Despite repeatedly seeking help, she alleged that she received neither justice nor support.

Appeal To PM, CM And Union Minister

In the suicide note, the woman stated that she was repeatedly humiliated over the past seven months, intimidated through relatives and allegedly harassed by goons. Broken mentally due to the lack of justice, she appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to ensure justice.

The police have seized the suicide note and initiated a detailed investigation into the matter. The survivor’s statement will be recorded once she regains consciousness, and further legal action will be considered based on the allegations mentioned in the note.