Three Hotel Staff Die After Suspected Poisoned Food In MP’s Khajuraho, Five Critical

Three employees of a hotel in Khajuraho, located in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, have died during treatment in Gwalior after allegedly consuming poisoned food. Five others remain in critical condition, officials said on Tuesday, December 9.

Of the five critically ill patients, three are admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the government medical college, while two are on ventilator support. Doctors said there has been no significant improvement in their condition so far.

What Officials Said About the Incident

According to officials, all eight employees fell ill on the night of Monday, December 8, after consuming food at the local Gautam Resort. They were first taken to a government hospital in Khajuraho and later admitted to the district hospital in Chhatarpur. As their condition did not improve, they were referred to the government medical college in Gwalior for advanced treatment.

The Chhatarpur district administration confirmed the deaths of three employees in an official statement and announced immediate financial assistance of ₹20,000 each for the victims’ families. The deceased have been identified as Praagilal Kushwaha, Girija Rajak and Ramswaroop Kushwaha.

Food Samples Sent for Investigation

Following the incident, the administration sent the suspected contaminated food for laboratory testing. Chhatarpur District Hospital’s Dr Roshan Dwivedi said that all eight patients were admitted late on Monday night after reportedly consuming toxic food in Khajuraho.

Civil Surgeon Sharad Chaurasia said the patients were shifted to Gwalior in view of their critical condition. Vinod Shrivas, a relative of the deceased Girija Rajak, told PTI-Bhasha in Gwalior that all the employees had eaten lunch on Monday afternoon and began falling ill within half an hour.

He added that they were first taken to a hospital in Khajuraho and later to the district hospital in Chhatarpur. As their condition continued to deteriorate, they were finally referred to the Gwalior Medical College.

Doctors Confirm Deaths, Cause Awaited

Civil Surgeon Chaurasia confirmed that three patients died in Gwalior while five remain in critical condition. Senior official and doctor at Gwalior Government Medical College, Dr M L Mahaur, said eight patients were brought from Chhatarpur, of whom three died, and five are still undergoing treatment.

He said three patients are in the ICU and two are on ventilator support. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination. Dr Mahaur said the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report, but preliminary findings indicate poisoning due to toxic food consumption.