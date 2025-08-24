Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
More Rains To Lash Delhi Today After Showers Leave City Waterlogged

On Saturday, several areas in north, central, south, and southeast Delhi witnessed afternoon showers, which eased the sultry conditions.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 11:49 AM (IST)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, forecasting light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on Sunday. The city recorded 36 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period since 8:30 am on Saturday, providing relief from the persistent humidity.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 31 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Relative humidity was recorded at 97% at 8:30 am, reflecting the moisture-laden conditions prevailing in the region.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category with an AQI reading of 69 at 9 am, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The CPCB categorises an AQI between 0 and 50 as ‘good’, 51 to 100 as ‘satisfactory’, and 101 to 200 as ‘moderate’.

Showers Bring Relief Across Delhi

On Saturday, several areas in north, central, south, and southeast Delhi witnessed afternoon showers, which eased the sultry conditions. The maximum temperature touched 34.5 degrees Celsius, slightly below the seasonal average, while the minimum was 25.7 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels were high throughout the day, peaking at 76% around 5:30 pm.

According to officials, the Public Works Department’s flood control room received around 10 complaints of waterlogging on Saturday. Most of these were resolved within an hour, PTI reported.

The IMD has advised residents to remain alert for localised waterlogging and traffic disruptions due to expected rainfall and thunderstorms in the coming hours.

Published at : 24 Aug 2025 11:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rains Delhi Weather Alert Delhi Yellow Alert Delhi IMD Forecast
