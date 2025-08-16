Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Milk Order Turns Costly: Elderly Mumbai Woman Loses Rs 18.5 Lakh In Online Delivery 'Scam'

A 71-year-old Mumbai woman lost ₹18.5 lakh after clicking a fake link while trying to order milk online. Fraudsters posing as delivery staff accessed her bank accounts. Police have launched a probe.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 02:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a recent case of online fraud, an elderly woman in Mumbai was duped of her life savings worth ₹18.5 lakh after clicking on a fraudulent link. The woman had been trying to order milk through an online delivery service, police said on Saturday.

The 71-year-old, a resident of Wadala, was targeted on August 4 when she received a call from a man identifying himself as “Deepak,” an executive from the company she had ordered milk from. According to police, Deepak sent her a link and instructed her to fill in her details to complete the order.

The woman followed his directions while staying on the call with him for nearly an hour. The next day, Deepak called again, asking for additional information.

Days later, during a routine bank visit, she discovered that her life savings across three bank accounts—amounting to ₹18.5 lakh—had been wiped out. Police believe the accused gained access to her phone and accounts after she clicked on the malicious link and entered her details. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

The incident comes amid a surge in cybercrimes across India, where scammers increasingly impersonate delivery agents, telecom staff, or bank officials to cheat unsuspecting victims.

Earlier this month, a Pune businessman lost ₹2.3 crore to fraudsters posing as police officers. In another case, several senior citizens in Bengaluru were conned through fake KYC update messages.

Authorities have repeatedly urged the public not to click on unfamiliar links, share personal banking details, or download apps from unverified sources. The Reserve Bank of India has also warned of the rising number of frauds targeting elderly citizens.

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 02:59 PM (IST)
RBI Warning Phishing Scam Mumbai Online Scam Elderly Woman Duped Rs 18.5 Lakh Fraud Fake Milk Delivery Link Cybercrime In India Online Fraud Cases
