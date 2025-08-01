Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMedha Roopam Becomes First Woman DM of Noida: Know All About Her

Medha Roopam Becomes First Woman DM of Noida: Know All About Her

Medha Roopam, a 2014-batch IAS officer, is Noida's first woman DM, replacing Manish Verma. She is known for her administrative skills and is expected to accelerate infrastructure projects.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 02:26 PM (IST)

For the first time, Noida has a woman District Magistrate. IAS officer Medha Roopam has been appointed DM of Gautam Buddh Nagar by the Uttar Pradesh government, replacing Manish Verma, who has been transferred to Prayagraj.

Known for her sharp administrative skills, Roopam is expected to fast-track major infrastructure projects in the district.

A 2014-batch IAS officer, Roopam hails from Agra but completed her education in Kerala. She has an impressive academic and extracurricular track record — a state-level shooting champion with three gold medals to her name, and experience competing at the national level.

Legacy Of Public Service

Roopam comes from a family steeped in governance. Her father, Gyanesh Kumar Gupta, is the current Chief Election Commissioner of India. Growing up in an administrative environment shaped her early interest in civil services, which ultimately led her to crack the UPSC exam and join the IAS.

Ground-Level Experience Across UP

She began her career as an assistant magistrate in Bareilly and has held significant positions across districts like Meerut, Unnao, Barabanki, Hapur, and Kasganj. She has also served as Special Secretary in the Department of Women Welfare and as Additional CEO of Greater Noida.

Even before taking charge as DM, Roopam was already involved in major state projects like the Jewar Airport and the Film City in Noida — both considered flagship initiatives of the Uttar Pradesh government. With her now at the helm, there’s growing anticipation that these ventures will gather momentum under her leadership.

Personal Life

Roopam met her husband, IAS officer Manish Verma, during training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie. The two later married and are parents to two children.

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 02:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Noida News Medha Roopam
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case
Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case
India
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistani IDs, Training Video At Lashkar HQ Confirm Pakistan Involvement
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistani IDs, Training Video At Lashkar HQ Confirm Pakistan Involvement
India
Opposition Urges LS Speaker Om Birla For Discussion On ‘Unprecedented’ Voter List Update
Opposition Urges LS Speaker Om Birla For Discussion On ‘Unprecedented’ Voter List Update
Cricket
‘Kis Muh Se Khelega?’: Afridi's Jibe Backfires As India Champions Walks Out Of Semifinal Clash Againts Pakistan
‘Kis Muh Se Khelega?’: Afridi's Jibe Backfires As India Champions Walks Out Of Semifinal Clash Againts Pakistan
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: AT Officer Claims Pressure To Arrest Mohan Bhagwat To Establish 'Saffron Terror' Narrative
Breaking: Shocking Incident As Pickup Truck Plunges Into River, Two Feared Missing In Grim Tragedy
Weather Update: Record-Breaking Rainfall Causes Massive Flooding Worldwide | ABP NEWS
US Tariff Hike: 25% Duty on Indian Goods Imposed from August 1 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: ED Summons Anil Ambani for Questioning in Money Laundering Case on August 5 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget