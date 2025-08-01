Medha Roopam Becomes First Woman DM of Noida: Know All About Her

For the first time, Noida has a woman District Magistrate. IAS officer Medha Roopam has been appointed DM of Gautam Buddh Nagar by the Uttar Pradesh government, replacing Manish Verma, who has been transferred to Prayagraj.

Known for her sharp administrative skills, Roopam is expected to fast-track major infrastructure projects in the district.

A 2014-batch IAS officer, Roopam hails from Agra but completed her education in Kerala. She has an impressive academic and extracurricular track record — a state-level shooting champion with three gold medals to her name, and experience competing at the national level.

Legacy Of Public Service

Roopam comes from a family steeped in governance. Her father, Gyanesh Kumar Gupta, is the current Chief Election Commissioner of India. Growing up in an administrative environment shaped her early interest in civil services, which ultimately led her to crack the UPSC exam and join the IAS.

Ground-Level Experience Across UP

She began her career as an assistant magistrate in Bareilly and has held significant positions across districts like Meerut, Unnao, Barabanki, Hapur, and Kasganj. She has also served as Special Secretary in the Department of Women Welfare and as Additional CEO of Greater Noida.

Even before taking charge as DM, Roopam was already involved in major state projects like the Jewar Airport and the Film City in Noida — both considered flagship initiatives of the Uttar Pradesh government. With her now at the helm, there’s growing anticipation that these ventures will gather momentum under her leadership.

Personal Life

Roopam met her husband, IAS officer Manish Verma, during training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie. The two later married and are parents to two children.