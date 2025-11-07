A massive fire erupted on Friday morning at the Mangal Murti Dyeing Company located in the Swarwali MIDC area of Kon village, Bhiwandi, in Maharashtra’s Thane district. Thick clouds of smoke billowed into the sky, visible from several kilometres away, as firefighters battled the rapidly spreading blaze.

According to officials, the company operated from a ground-plus-two-storey structure where cloth dyeing work was carried out. The flames quickly engulfed the entire building, triggering panic among local residents and workers in the area.

Soon after receiving the alert, multiple fire engines from Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Dombivli, and Thane rushed to the site. Firefighters, aided by several water tankers, launched an extensive operation to bring the situation under control.

Bhiwandi, Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out at Mangal Murti Dye unit in Swarwali MIDC area. Thick smoke is visible from several kilometres away. Two fire tenders and multiple water tankers have reached the spot to control the blaze. pic.twitter.com/UUH9H2wWZY — IANS (@ians_india) November 7, 2025

Authorities confirmed that no casualties have been reported so far. Police personnel and fire department teams remain on-site, closely monitoring the situation and ensuring public safety.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway. Further updates are awaited as officials continue efforts to completely extinguish the blaze.