Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMassive Blaze Erupts At Dyeing Unit In Maharashtra's Bhiwandi, Smoke Visible From Several Kilometres

Massive Blaze Erupts At Dyeing Unit In Maharashtra's Bhiwandi, Smoke Visible From Several Kilometres

A massive fire gutted the Mangal Murti Dyeing unit in Bhiwandi’s Swarwali MIDC area on Friday. Firefighters from nearby cities rushed to the site; no casualties reported so far.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 01:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A massive fire erupted on Friday morning at the Mangal Murti Dyeing Company located in the Swarwali MIDC area of Kon village, Bhiwandi, in Maharashtra’s Thane district. Thick clouds of smoke billowed into the sky, visible from several kilometres away, as firefighters battled the rapidly spreading blaze.

According to officials, the company operated from a ground-plus-two-storey structure where cloth dyeing work was carried out. The flames quickly engulfed the entire building, triggering panic among local residents and workers in the area.

Soon after receiving the alert, multiple fire engines from Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Dombivli, and Thane rushed to the site. Firefighters, aided by several water tankers, launched an extensive operation to bring the situation under control.

Authorities confirmed that no casualties have been reported so far. Police personnel and fire department teams remain on-site, closely monitoring the situation and ensuring public safety.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway. Further updates are awaited as officials continue efforts to completely extinguish the blaze.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 12:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Bhiwandi Fire ABP Live Thane District Mangal Murti Dyeing Company Swarwali MIDC
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Bus Stands, Schools, Railway Stations
SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Bus Stands, Schools, Railway Stations
India
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi Inaugurates Year-Long Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi On Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
Cities
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC; Advisory Issued
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC System
World
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses RSS Of Siding With British On Vande Mataram’s 150th Anniversary
Aviation Alert: Technical Glitch At Delhi Airport ATC Disrupts Flights, Operations Normalized After Delay
Supreme Court Orders Stray Dogs To Be Moved To Shelter Homes, Directs Civic Bodies To Form Patrolling Teams
Breaking: ‘Bura Baal Saaf Karo’ slogan reignites caste fault lines in Bihar ahead of phase two voting
RJD MLA Bhai Virendra Booked for Threatening Police Officer on Polling Day in Maner
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget