Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesIn Rare Move, Raut Praises Fadnavis For Maratha Quota Resolution; Colleague Alleges Deception

In Rare Move, Raut Praises Fadnavis For Maratha Quota Resolution; Colleague Alleges Deception

Raut credited Fadnavis's behind-the-scenes work. However, Sushma Andhare (Shiv Sena UBT) alleged the government deceived Jarange with a GR instead.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 08:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai, Sept 3 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday credited Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for resolving the Maratha quota agitation and ending the activist Manoj Jarange’s hunger strike, in a rare appreciation of the BJP leader.

However, his party colleague Sushma Andhare wasn’t impressed. She claimed that the government had deceived the activist.

Talking to reporters, Raut said Fadnavis worked behind the scenes and was involved in deliberations with the cabinet sub-committee on the Maratha reservation.

Raut said if the government has addressed the issue and saved Jarange’s life, then it should be welcomed.

“Devendra Fadnavis was involved in the deliberations to resolve the issue. He was working in the background. All credit must go to Fadnavis,” said the Sena (UBT) leader.

Referring to the harsh criticism of the CM by Jarange and Maratha protesters, Raut said, “I will also laud Fadnavis’s patience.” Raut has been a bitter critic of the BJP and Fadnavis.

He, however, claimed that when Jarange came to Mumbai to launch his fast, BJP leaders spoke a different language. The BJP leader, barring Fadnavis, tried to “spread extreme hate”, Raut claimed.

The Sena (UBT) targeted Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde over the Maratha agitation.

“Where were Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar? Why did they not participate in the deliberations? Did they wish that the issue should aggravate and Fadnavis be in the soup,” Raut said.

Jarange on Tuesday declared victory on the fifth day of his fast after the Maharashtra government accepted most of his demands, including granting eligible Marathas Kunbi caste certificates, which will make them eligible for reservation in benefits available to Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Senior BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, met Jarange before the announcement.

The government issued a resolution on the Hyderabad gazetteer and announced the formation of village-level committees to facilitate the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas who can produce documentary evidence recognising them as Kunbis in the past.

Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare claimed that the government hoodwinked Jarange, and this would be clear once the government resolution (GR) issued by it on Maratha reservation is implemented.

Talking to reporters, she said there is a difference between a GR and legislation.

It was expected that a law would be brought in. The government issued a GR on the implementation of the Hyderabad gazetteer, but not Satara, she said.

If a law can be challenged, then why can’t a GR be, asked Andhare.

“I feel there is hoodwinking by the government. We will come to know about it after two months when the GR is implemented,” she said.

On the one hand, the government issued a GR, while on the other, those close to the ruling party will challenge it, she claimed. Earlier in the day, NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal, a prominent leader from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) said he would move the court against the GR.

Andhare accused the government of trying to malign the Maratha quota protest and reduce the sympathy it had generated. There was also “psychological pressure” to vacate Azad Maidan by 4 pm (on Tuesday), she claimed.

“In such circumstances, it is unbelievable that the agitation ends after a sub-committee comes to hold discussions on it,” she added. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 08:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Raut Devendra Fadnavis Maratha Quota MAHARASHTRA NEWS
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Knives Out Over Maratha Quota: Maha Minister Plans Court Battle In Rebellion Against Govt’s GR On Kunbi Certificate
Knives Out Over Maratha Quota: Maha Minister Plans Court Battle In Rebellion Against Govt’s GR
World
Trump Again Claims New Delhi Offered 'No Tariff' Deal: 'India Kills Us With Tariff'
Trump Again Claims New Delhi Offered 'No Tariff' Deal: 'India Kills Us With Tariff'
World
Don’t Always ‘See Eye To Eye’: German Foreign Minister Bats For India To Leverage Russia Ties Amid Ukraine War
Don’t Always ‘See Eye To Eye’: German Foreign Minister Bats For India To Use Russia Ties For Peace In Europe
India
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
Advertisement

Videos

Nature’s Fury: Landslides Hit Himachal, Bihar Raid Uncovers ₹100 Cr Assets, Uttarakhand Flooded
Delhi Flood Crisis: Yamuna Submerges Vasudev Ghat, 1,000 Rescued From Low-Lying Areas
Delhi On Flood Alert: Yamuna Swells Above Danger Mark After Hathnikund Water Release
Himachal Temple Collapses, Nashik Dog Cruelty Sparks Outrage, Kota Rail Disrupted
Delhi on Alert: Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna River Surges Past Danger Mark, Evacuations Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget