Man Attempts Suicide During Facebook Live Over Harassment By In-Laws, Wife Calls It 'Drama'

A family conflict took a disturbing turn when a man went live on Facebook and attempted to die by suicide, accusing his wife and her relatives of harassment. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Jayanagar Police Station in Karnataka.

The man, identified as Salman Pasha, had recently returned to India after working as a hydraulic mechanic in Kuwait. He married Syed Nikhath Firdose four years ago. The couple initially shared a happy marriage, but disputes began after Salman left for Kuwait while his wife was pregnant with their second child, NDTV reported.

What Salman Claimed In The Facebook Live Video

Nikhath reportedly moved to her maternal home after Pasha's departure, following which tensions between the two families began to escalate. In his live-streamed video, Salman levelled serious allegations against his wife, her relatives, and Syed Burhan Uddin, the Tumakuru District President of AIMIM. He accused them of mental harassment, financial pressure, and even claimed that Nikhath had denied him access to his children upon his return to India.

In the emotional video, Salman also alleged that police at the women’s station had supported his wife’s side and that he had previously been jailed in what he described as a false case. He then tried to take his own life while still broadcasting live.

The man was rushed to the Tumakuru District Hospital, where he remains under treatment. Following the incident, Salman's family submitted a formal complaint to the Superintendent of Police, demanding a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter.

Wife Denies Allegations

In response to the entire episode, Syed Nikhath Firdose refuted all accusations made by her husband, calling them baseless and fabricated.



“Earlier too, he had created drama by pretending to drink soap water. He has threatened to pour acid on me at my workplace. I had already filed a complaint about his threats. Now he is only trying to create drama to gain sympathy,” NDTV quoted her as saying.

Police officials have initiated an investigation and stated that statements from both parties will be verified before any further action is taken.