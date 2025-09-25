Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAcquitted In Malegaon Blast Case, Colonel Purohit Gets Promoted

Acquitted In Malegaon Blast Case, Colonel Purohit Gets Promoted

A Discipline and Vigilance ban by the Indian Army on Purohit was lifted following his acquittal, allowing his promotion assessments to be reviewed and approved.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 03:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Indian Army has promoted Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit to the rank of Colonel following his acquittal in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. On July 31, the court cleared Purohit and all other accused of charges related to the attack.

The 2008 blast had claimed six lives and left more than 100 people injured. Purohit had spent nine years in jail during the trial and consistently maintained before the Supreme Court that he was falsely implicated for political reasons. He had joined the Maratha Light Infantry in 1994.

Earlier this month, the Army lifted the Discipline and Vigilance (DV) ban that had stalled Purohit’s career for the past 16 years. The DV ban, imposed after his arrest in 2008, prevented his name from being considered for promotion despite being eligible.

According to an NDTV report, quoting sources, the clearance process began once the ban was removed, with the file sent to the Southern Command before moving to Army Headquarters in Delhi. There, top-level declassification and legal approvals paved the way for a special board to open his previous promotion assessments, leading to his elevation as Colonel.

Besides Purohit, former BJP MP from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur was among the main accused in the Malegaon blast case. 

Major (Retd) Ramesh Upadhyay; Ajay Rahirkar; Sudhakar Dwivedi; Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni were the other five accused in the case who were acquitted by a special NIA on July 31. 

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 03:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Malegaon Blast Case Prasad Purohit
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Sonam Wangchuk Under CBI Probe Over FCRA Violations Amid Ladakh Protests
Sonam Wangchuk Under CBI Probe Over FCRA Violations Amid Ladakh Protests
India
Ladakh Protests: Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
India
BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of 'Instigating' Riots In Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Allegations
BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of 'Instigating' Riots In Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Allegations
Cricket
Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In ODI Series vs Australia A. BCCI Announces Full Squad
Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In ODI Series vs Australia A. BCCI Announces Full Squad
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Gujarat Gandhinagar Communal Tension Sparks Arson, Shops Torched; Administration On Alert!
Breaking: Student’s Death at Nalanda Engineering College Sparks Violent Protests
PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 at Greater Noida Expo Mart
Breaking:India successfully tests Agni Prime missile from rail-based mobile launcher
Politics: Owaisi intensifies Bihar campaign, addresses rallies in Araria and Kishanganj on Seemanchal Yatra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget