Nashik Teen Beaten To Death By Classmates Over Bench Dispute During Tuition Class

A 10th-grade student was brutally beaten to death by two of his classmates allegedly over a dispute about seating arrangements in class in Maharashtra's Nashik district.

The tragic episode unfolded on Wednesday, at a private tuition centre in the city's Satpur area where 15-year-old Yashraj Gangurde had gone for his regular studies. He never returned home.

According to police, the argument began when Yashraj got into a minor disagreement with two other students over sharing a bench. What started as a verbal spat quickly escalated into a violent physical attack. In a fit of rage, the two accused, both minors, repeatedly slapped, punched, and kicked Yashraj inside the classroom.

Despite being surrounded by the teacher and other students, the assault was so severe that Yashraj collapsed on the spot. He succumbed to his injuries before any medical help could arrive.

ALSO READ | 11 Devotees Killed On Way To Prithvinath Temple As Their Vehicle Falls Into Canal In UP

The shocking nature of the crime triggered widespread anger and disbelief in the local community. A crowd gathered outside the tuition centre shortly after news of the incident spread, demanding accountability and expressing grave concern over student safety.

Satpur Police acted swiftly, taking both juvenile suspects into custody. A case of murder has been registered, and officials confirmed that legal proceedings are underway to send the accused to a juvenile correction home.

The tragedy has prompted serious questions about discipline and emotional management among school-aged children. How could a disagreement over a bench escalate into such a horrific loss of life? The incident has left parents across the region rattled, rethinking the safety of seemingly routine educational spaces.

As investigations continue, the community mourns the loss of a young life that ended far too soon—over something as trivial as a place to sit.