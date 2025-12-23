Maharashtra Leader Abducted And Brutally Assaulted, CCTV Footage Surfaces

A shocking incident has been reported from Nanded, where former Leader of the Opposition in the Nanded Municipal Corporation and Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Jeevan Ghogre Patil was allegedly abducted and brutally assaulted.

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, capturing the entire episode. The visuals reportedly show Ghogre Patil being forcibly taken away from his vehicle. According to the NCP leader, he was abducted and later beaten mercilessly by the assailants.

Ghogre Patil sustained injuries in the attack and is currently undergoing medical treatment.

The Nanded Rural Police have launched a detailed investigation into the case. Police officials said that a formal case will be registered under relevant sections once an official complaint is received.

Based on the CCTV footage, the police are now working to identify the accused and trace their whereabouts. Further investigation is underway.

Patil's Statement To Police

Patil later told the police that he was taken to an undisclosed location, where he was assaulted and threatened. In his statement, he claimed the attackers warned him to stay away from the political ambitions of a “future minister, Chikhlikar.” He also alleged that he was threatened with a fate similar to that of Santosh Deshmukh, a village head from Beed who was kidnapped and killed last year.

After the assault, Patil said he was dropped near a village, from where he managed to reach a police station and file a formal complaint.

FIR Names Political Leaders

In his complaint, Patil accused his party colleagues Pratap Patil Chikhlikar and Mohanrao Marotrao Hambarde of masterminding the attack. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against Chikhlikar, the sitting MLA from Nanded, and Hambarde on charges related to abetment and instigation of violence.

So far, seven people have been arrested in connection with the case—Shubham Datta Sunewad, Rahul Maroti Dasarwad, Kaustubh Ramesh Ranveer, Vivek Narhari Suryavanshi, Madhav Balaji Waghmare, Mohammad Afroz Fakir, and Devanand Bhole. Police said three of the arrested accused have prior criminal records.

Appeal From Hospital Bed

Patil sustained serious head injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. From his hospital bed, he appealed to Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde to intervene and put an end to what he described as “goonda raj” in Nanded.

Meanwhile, Patil’s supporters have announced a bandh in Nanded on Tuesday, further escalating political tensions in the region.