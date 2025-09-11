Lalu's Party Leader Shot Dead In Patna, Six Cartridges Found At Crime Scene

A Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) worker was gunned down by unidentified assailants late Wednesday night near the Rajendra Nagar terminal in the Bihar capital Patna.

The victim, identified as Raj Kumar Rai alias Ala Rai, a resident of Raghopur in Vaishali district, was shot around 10 pm in street number 17 near the terminal.

“Soon after we received information about the shooting, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed during treatment," SP (Patna East) Parichay Kumar told reporters.

Six Empty Cartridges Found After RJD Leader Killed

Police recovered six empty cartridges from the site and suspect that more than two shooters were involved. Investigators are also scanning CCTV footage and questioning the victim’s driver to trace the culprits.

While the motive is yet to be ascertained, locals claimed that Raj Kumar was active in politics and had interests in land dealings.

Confirming his association with the RJD, party spokesperson Ejaz Ahmad expressed shock and blamed the Nitish Kumar government for failing to curb crime. “Raj Kumar was an active party worker. The deteriorating law and order in Bihar is clearly visible in such incidents,” Ahmad said.