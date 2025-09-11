Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesLalu's Party Leader Shot Dead In Patna, Six Cartridges Found At Crime Scene

Lalu's Party Leader Shot Dead In Patna, Six Cartridges Found At Crime Scene

The RJD leader, identified as Raj Kumar alias Ala Rai, a resident of Raghopur in Vaishali district, was shot around 10 pm in street number 17 near the terminal.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 10:41 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) worker was gunned down by unidentified assailants late Wednesday night near the Rajendra Nagar terminal in the Bihar capital Patna.

The victim, identified as Raj Kumar Rai alias Ala Rai, a resident of Raghopur in Vaishali district, was shot around 10 pm in street number 17 near the terminal.

“Soon after we received information about the shooting, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed during treatment," SP (Patna East) Parichay Kumar told reporters.

Six Empty Cartridges Found After RJD Leader Killed

Police recovered six empty cartridges from the site and suspect that more than two shooters were involved. Investigators are also scanning CCTV footage and questioning the victim’s driver to trace the culprits.

While the motive is yet to be ascertained, locals claimed that Raj Kumar was active in politics and had interests in land dealings.

Confirming his association with the RJD, party spokesperson Ejaz Ahmad expressed shock and blamed the Nitish Kumar government for failing to curb crime. “Raj Kumar was an active party worker. The deteriorating law and order in Bihar is clearly visible in such incidents,” Ahmad said.

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 10:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar News Lalu Prasad Yadav Patna Shooting RJD Leader Shot Raj Kumar Shot Ala Rai Shot Patna Raj Kumar Rai
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Stay Away': MEA Cautions Indians Against Joining Russian Army Amid Ukraine War
'Stay Away': MEA Cautions Indians Against Joining Russian Army Amid Ukraine War
World
Trump Aide Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At University; US Orders Flags At Half-Mast
Trump Aide Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At University; US Orders Flags At Half-Mast
World
Gen-Z Choice For PM Balen Shah Talks Of 'A Golden Future' As Violence Ravages Nepal
Gen-Z Choice For PM Balen Shah Talks Of 'A Golden Future' As Violence Ravages Nepal
World
‘India Condemns Violation Of Sovereignty’: PM Modi Speaks To Qatar Amir Over Israeli Airstrike In Doha
‘India Condemns Violation Of Sovereignty’: PM Modi Speaks To Qatar Amir Over Israeli Airstrike In Doha
Advertisement

Videos

Janhit: Are Gen Z Protests in Nepal and France Being Hijacked? | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Congress Spokeperson Sparks Controversy Over Nepal-India Comparison, Faces Anchor’s Wrath | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Nepal’s crisis becomes political weapon for Indian opposition, BJP slams inflammatory remarks | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: BJP Workers Block Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy During Raebareli Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Aadhaar Accepted as Valid ID Proof in Voter Registration, Election Commission's Major Decision
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget