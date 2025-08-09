Ladakh Hunger Strike Erupts Over Statehood Delay, Protestors Demand Sixth Schedule Inclusion

Kargil, Aug 9 (PTI) A three-day hunger strike began here on Saturday morning in support of four demands, including statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule to the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The hunger strike sponsored by Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Lex Apex Body (LAB) at Hussani Park in the town comes amid displeasure among the representatives of the two bodies over the Centre's delay in holding the next round of talks with them.

KDA and LAB have been jointly spearheading the agitation over the past five years and have held several rounds of talks with the high-powered committee (HPC) of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Together, we can build a future where Ladakh governs Ladakh. Three-day hunger strike (in support of) statehood for Ladakh, (its) inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the constitution, separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil regions and establishment of a public service commission (PSC)," reads a banner jointly put up by the KDA and LAB at the venue of the hunger strike.

Prominent members of KDA carrying placards, some of which read 'end colonial treatment restore democracy, statehood - Sixth Schedule and strong Ladakh', gathered at the venue and chanted slogans, marking the beginning of their three-day hunger strike.

"Today, hunger strike is part of our ongoing agitation in support of our four demands. We have observed strikes, fasts, protests and foot marches (from Ladakh to Delhi) over the past four years in support of our demands, some of which have been discussed with the centre but some are yet to be discussed.

"And among them, our most basic demand is statehood and Sixth Schedule," Co-chairman of the KDA Asgar Ali Karbalai said.

He said there has been no concrete discussion on these two basic issues in the past four years. "And the last discussion we had in May, the HPC chairman and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and the home secretary had promised that from next month, our discussion will begin on statehood and Sixth Schedule." But no discussion has started yet and we feel that they are deliberately delaying it, Karbalai said.

The delay in holding next round of talks had compelled them to go for the hunger strike, he said.

"We had faith in the discussion, and we still do. But now they are compelling us to agitate, to protest and to close Ladakh. And this has started today in Kargil. This is KDA and LAB's joint programme for three days," he said.

The core committee of the two bodies will discuss and chalkout the next course of action as the entire Ladakh is ready for the agitation which will continue if the government failed to respond, he added.

Another prominent leader of KDA, Sajjad Kargili, alleged that the government had failed to keep its promise on the next round of talks.

"So, once again, we are protesting peacefully and democratically. We hope that this message reaches the government. This colonial treatment should end with the people of Ladakh," he said.

Kargili said democracy should be restored in Ladakh as soon as possible along with the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which the government had promised. PTI TAS TAS SKY SKY

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)