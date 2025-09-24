Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesKey Accused In Assam Rifles Convoy Ambush In Manipur Arrested, Arms Recovered

Key Accused In Assam Rifles Convoy Ambush In Manipur Arrested, Arms Recovered

Two jawans of the Assam Rifles were killed and five others injured when a group of armed men ambushed a vehicle of the paramilitary force on September 19.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 03:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Imphal, Sep 24 (PTI) The prime accused in the September 19 ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur, which claimed the lives of two personnel, has been arrested, a top police officer said on Wednesday.

A large number of arms and ammunition used in the ambush was also recovered based on the inputs provided by the accused, he said.

"On receipt of specific information about the presence of armed militants in the Kameng area, a team of district police Imphal West, Bishnupur, 33 AR and other security forces launched a special operation on September 24 at about 1 am.

“During the operation, one person, namely Khomdram Ojit Singh@ Keilal (47) was apprehended... He admitted he is a bailed-out member of the PLA... He was directly involved in the ambush," Director General of Police, Manipur, Rajiv Singh, said in a statement.

Two jawans of the Assam Rifles were killed and five others injured when a group of armed men ambushed a vehicle of the paramilitary force on September 19.

Raids are underway to arrest the other culprits involved in the ambush, it added.

"He also revealed that he was arrested earlier on April 22, 2007... During further examination, it was revealed that he was directly involved in the ambush on September 19 at Sabal Leikai, Nambol (District Bishnupur) at about 5.30 pm against the 33 AR personnel.

“After firing at the AR personnel, he along with other persons fled towards the Loktak lake side and hid their arms and ammunition at a secret location," the statement said.

The arms and ammunition recovered include INSAS and other rifles, besides magazines.

Earlier police and forensic personnel had recovered several fired cartridges from the ambush site, around 16 km from state capital Imphal.

One of the injured personnel, N Nongthon, had earlier told reporters: "The assailants, numbering around four to five, suddenly opened fire at us. We did not immediately retaliate as it would have led to injuries to the public, since it was not an isolated area." Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla had condemned the attack on security forces.

Manipur is under President’s Rule since February, after the resignation of Chief Minister N Birendra Singh.

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA is enforced in entire Manipur except in 13 police station areas of the five valley districts. Nambol, where the ambush occurred, falls in Bishnupur district and had no AFSPA coverage, officials had said.

Ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur have left at least 260 people dead and thousands homeless since May 2023. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 03:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Manipur Assam Rifles
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Massive Protest In Ladakh Over Statehood: People Clash With Police, BJP Office In Leh Set On Fire
Massive Protest In Ladakh Over Statehood: People Clash With Police, BJP Office Set On Fire
Cities
Delhi Ashram 'Baba' Booked After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment; Car With Fake Embassy Plate Seized
Delhi Ashram 'Baba' Booked After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment; Car With Fake Embassy Plate Seized
Cities
'Bihar Polls Will Mark Beginning Of End Of PM Modi's Corrupt Rule': Kharge At CWC Meeting In Patna
'Bihar Polls Will Mark Beginning Of End Of PM Modi's Corrupt Rule': Kharge At CWC Meeting
India
Delhi HC Dismisses Plea To Remove Graves Of Afzal Guru, Maqbool Bhatt From Tihar Jail
Delhi HC Dismisses Plea To Remove Graves Of Afzal Guru, Maqbool Bhatt From Tihar Jail
Advertisement

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget