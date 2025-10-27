Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesKarur Stampede Case: HC Issues 10-Day Deadline To Tamil Nadu Govt For Framing SOPs For Political Rallies

Karur Stampede Case: HC Issues 10-Day Deadline To Tamil Nadu Govt For Framing SOPs For Political Rallies

The Madras High Court ordered Tamil Nadu to create an SOP within 10 days for public events like political rallies, following a deadly stampede at a TVK roadshow.

By : PTI | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 04:12 PM (IST)
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to frame Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) within 10 days for conducting public events including roadshows and rallies by political parties in the state.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan gave the directive while hearing a batch of petitions, seeking various reliefs, filed in the wake of the September 27 Karur stampede, which claimed 41 lives during the roadshow conducted by actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) where he spoke.

When the case came up for hearing, Additional Advocate General J Ravindran informed the Bench that no political party will be allowed to hold rallies/roadshows till the SOP was framed. But, they will not be prevented from conducting public meetings, he added.

When the bench asked AAG as to when the draft SOP will be framed, he submitted that the state government has to consult various departments including police, fire department, civic bodies and then frame it. He sought some more time to frame the SOP.

The bench said the state government has to frame SOP within 10 days, else, it will pass orders.

The AIADMK sought permission to file impleading petition in the case.

The bench posted to November 11, further hearing of the petitions.

Earlier, the bench dismissed 'as withdrawn', the anticipatory bail petition filed by TVK's general secretary N Anand. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Oct 2025 04:07 PM (IST)
High Court Stampede Roadshow Vijay Tamil Nadu Govt SOP Political Rallies Karur Madras High Court Madras Tamil NAdu TVK Karur Stampede
