Karnataka Govt To Change Bengaluru Metro's Name, Says CM Siddaramaiah

CM Siddaramaiah said Bengaluru’s Namma Metro be renamed Basava Metro in honour of 12th-century philosopher and social reformer Basavanna.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 09:09 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said he will recommend to the central government that Bengaluru’s Namma Metro be renamed Basava Metro in honour of 12th-century philosopher and social reformer Basavanna.

The announcement came during the closing ceremony of the Basava Culture Campaign–2025, where Siddaramaiah said the proposal reflects the state’s efforts to celebrate Basavanna's enduring legacy. "I will suggest to the central government that our Metro be named ‘Basava Metro.’ If it were entirely a state project, I would have announced it as ‘Basava Metro’ today itself," he said.

Basavanna, revered as Vishwaguru Basavanna, was a statesman, poet, and philosopher who founded Anubhava Mantapa, often regarded as the world’s first democratic spiritual assembly. His teachings on equality, social reform, and inclusivity remain deeply influential across Karnataka.

Basavanna Declared “Cultural Leader Of Karnataka"

Earlier this year, the state government declared Basavanna as the “Cultural Leader of Karnataka” to acknowledge his contribution to shaping the state’s moral and social identity.

Expressing admiration for the reformer, Siddaramaiah said, “I have faith and commitment to Basava’s principles. His ideals are timeless, relevant not only in the past or present but forever.”

He further invoked Basavanna’s message of unity, stressing the need to rise above caste divisions. “We have many castes and many religions among us. Yet, we must realise that we are all one,” he said.

Drawing parallels between Basavanna’s philosophy and the Indian Constitution, the Chief Minister said both promote equality, fraternity, and justice. "Dr BR Ambedkar reflected Basavanna’s aspirations in the Constitution. Both the Constitution and the Sharana tradition share the same spirit," he noted.

Siddaramaiah said his government has taken several steps to uphold Basavanna's ideals—ranging from welfare schemes for all communities to directives mandating Basavanna’s portraits in government offices.

He also announced that the state has approved the establishment of a Vachana University, dedicated to the study of Basava philosophy, which is expected to be set up next year.

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 09:09 AM (IST)
Namma Metro Bengaluru Metro Basava Metro
Cities
Videos

Photo Gallery

