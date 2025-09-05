Karnataka Cabinet Clears Withdrawal Of 60 Cases Including Stone-Pelting Incidents

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesKarnataka Cabinet Clears Withdrawal Of 60 Cases Including Stone-Pelting Incidents

Karnataka cabinet has approved the withdrawal of 60 criminal cases, including 2019 stone-pelting incidents and cases against supporters of Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 03:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru, Sep 5 (PTI) The 60 cases that the Karnataka cabinet decided to withdraw include the case booked against those allegedly involved in a 2019 stone-pelting incident in Chittapur, and alleged supporters of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, booked for stone-pelting following his arrest by ED in the same year, official sources said.

The cabinet on Thursday decided to withdraw 60 cases at various police stations in the state that are linked to farmers, students and Kannada activists among others, Law and Parliament Affairs Minister H K Patil had said after the cabinet meeting.

The minister, however, did not share further details of the cases.

According to official sources, the cases the cabinet decides to withdraw include 2019 Chittapur stone pelting case and the cases booked against the alleged supporters of D K Shivakumar, for allegedly pelting stones on buses and government offices in Kanakapura, following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2019. Shivakumar was an MLA then.

The Chittapur incident allegedly happened after police seized cattle heads that were being transported, based on a tip-off from Hindu activists.

Cases against supporters of Shivakumar's brother and former Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh, who had gheraoed then-Chief Minister in 2012, in protest against the exclusion of their leader (who was then MP) from an event to garland Dr B R Ambedkar's statue, have also been withdrawn, sources said.

The cases withdrawn include those against various groups and individuals, including pro-farmer, pro-Dalit, pro-Kannada organisations, political party workers, and those booked in connection with Ganesha procession-related skirmishes at various places.

Based upon the representations received from various public representatives and the public for withdrawal of criminal cases, the requests are considered by Home Department and placed before the cabinet for approval.

The opinions of the Director General and Inspector General of Police, Director of Prosecutions & Government Litigations and the Law Department were taken separately in every case. Thereafter, the cases were placed before the Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted by the Government for consideration of such cases for withdrawal from prosecution. The cases that are decided as suitable in the cabinet Sub-committee are placed before the cabinet, an official said, explaining the process.

According to sources, the Home Department, the DGP and IGP, the Director of Prosecutions and Government Litigation, and the Law Department had advised against the withdrawal of all these cases. PTI KSU ADB

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 03:06 PM (IST)
Karnataka Cabinet Case Withdrawal Karnataka Farmers Cases Withdrawn Karnataka Criminal Cases Dropped Karnataka
