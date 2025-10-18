JNU Students, Including Union President, Detained After Clash With Police During Protest March

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A protest march by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students turned tense on Thursday after Delhi Police allegedly used force and detained 28 students, including JNUSU president Nitish Kumar, vice president Manisha, and general secretary Munteha Fatima, near the university’s West Gate.

Students Were Marching to File FIR

The students, affiliated with left-wing groups, were marching to the Vasant Kunj police station to demand registration of an FIR over an earlier attack during a General Body Meeting (GBM) held on Dussehra. They have accused members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of instigating the violence, which they claim reflects growing tensions between left and right-wing factions on campus.

#WATCH | Delhi: 28 students, including JNUSU president Nitish Kumar, vice president Manisha, and general secretary Munteha Fatima, detained and brought to Kapashera Police Station following a scuffle with the Police earlier this evening.



Earlier in the evening, 70-80 students… pic.twitter.com/2IcHH0qEkx — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2025

Police Intervention Turns Confrontational

The situation escalated when police stopped the students from proceeding towards the police station. According to protesters, officers used force to disperse them, leading to a physical confrontation. Several students alleged they were beaten and forcibly detained despite holding a peaceful march.

Police Cite Lack of Permission for Protest

Citing security and legal protocols, Delhi Police said the group was attempting to hold a protest without prior permission. “When students were stopped at the university gate, a scuffle broke out,” police sources told India Today. “A total of 28 students — 19 males and 9 females — were detained to prevent escalation.”

Rising Campus Tensions

The incident comes amid heightened campus tensions at JNU, which has long been a flashpoint for ideological clashes between student groups. Left-wing student bodies have accused the police of bias and inaction, while ABVP has denied involvement in the Dussehra altercation.