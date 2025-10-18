Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesJNU Students, Including Union President, Detained After Clash With Police During Protest March

JNU Students, Including Union President, Detained After Clash With Police During Protest March

The police cited lack of permission for the protest, leading to a scuffle and the detention of 28 students, including JNUSU leaders.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 11:22 PM (IST)
A protest march by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students turned tense on Thursday after Delhi Police allegedly used force and detained 28 students, including JNUSU president Nitish Kumar, vice president Manisha, and general secretary Munteha Fatima, near the university’s West Gate.

Students Were Marching to File FIR

The students, affiliated with left-wing groups, were marching to the Vasant Kunj police station to demand registration of an FIR over an earlier attack during a General Body Meeting (GBM) held on Dussehra. They have accused members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of instigating the violence, which they claim reflects growing tensions between left and right-wing factions on campus.

Police Intervention Turns Confrontational

The situation escalated when police stopped the students from proceeding towards the police station. According to protesters, officers used force to disperse them, leading to a physical confrontation. Several students alleged they were beaten and forcibly detained despite holding a peaceful march.

Police Cite Lack of Permission for Protest

Citing security and legal protocols, Delhi Police said the group was attempting to hold a protest without prior permission. “When students were stopped at the university gate, a scuffle broke out,” police sources told India Today. “A total of 28 students — 19 males and 9 females — were detained to prevent escalation.”

Rising Campus Tensions

The incident comes amid heightened campus tensions at JNU, which has long been a flashpoint for ideological clashes between student groups. Left-wing student bodies have accused the police of bias and inaction, while ABVP has denied involvement in the Dussehra altercation.

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 11:22 PM (IST)
JNU News DELHI NEWS
Election 2025
Chirag Paswan Defends Seat Bargaining: 'Not A Hard Bargainer, PM Modi Knows My Contributions'
Chirag Paswan Defends Seat Bargaining: 'Not A Hard Bargainer, PM Modi Knows My Contributions'
India
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
Election 2025
Congress Reveals 5 Key Candidates For Bihar Election 2025 -Check Out The Full List
Congress Reveals 5 Key Candidates For Bihar Election 2025 -Check Out The Full List
Cities
DMRC Announces Special Diwali Metro Timings: Check Full Schedule For Oct 19-20
DMRC Announces Special Diwali Metro Timings: Check Full Schedule For Oct 19-20
Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
