Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesJharkhand Worker Killed In Jeddah Shootout, Labour Dept Reaches Out To Indian Embassy In Saudi

Jharkhand Worker Killed In Jeddah Shootout, Labour Dept Reaches Out To Indian Embassy In Saudi

Vijay Kumar Mahato, a tower line fitter, was caught in crossfire between police and an extortion gang in Jeddah's Saudi Arabia.

By : PTI | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 11:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ranchi, Oct 31 (PTI) The Jharkhand labour department has contacted the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia to facilitate the return of the body of a 26-year-old youth from Dumri block in Giridih, who was killed in a shootout in Jeddah on October 16, officials said on Friday.

Shikha Lakra, team leader at the Migrant Control Cell under the labour department, told PTI that the department received information from Giridih about the death of a migrant worker in Saudi Arabia and a request to bring back his body.

"We got in touch with the Indian Embassy immediately and are trying to contact Jeddah police authorities for completing the formalities and then bring back the body to his native place in Jharkhand," Lakra said.

Sikander Ali, a social activist who works on migrant worker issues, told PTI that the youth identified as Vijay Kumar Mahato, a native of Dudhpaniya village in Madh Gopali panchayat under Dumri block of Giridih district, had been working in a private company as a tower line fitter for the last nine months.

"He had sent a voice message on WhatsApp to his wife Basanti Devi on October 16 that he was caught in a crossfire and sustained injuries. Devi informed her in-laws, but they were under the impression that he was being treated. On October 24 the firm where he worked informed them that he had died in the shootout," Ali said, adding that the shootout was between Jeddah police and an extortion gang.

"I came to know about the case on Friday and informed the state labour department and the Giridih district administration not only to bring back the body, but to ensure compensation from Saudi Arabia authorities for the poor family members of the victim," added Ali. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 11:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jharkhand Saudi Arabia
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
JD(U) Heavyweight Anant Singh Named Accused In Jan Suraaj Worker’s Murder, EC Seeks Report
JD(U) Heavyweight Anant Singh Named Accused In Jan Suraaj Worker’s Murder, EC Seeks Report
News
Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal 2.0’? BJP Shares Aerial Photos Of Lavish Chandigarh Bungalow
Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal 2.0’? BJP Shares Aerial Photos Of Lavish Chandigarh Bungalow
India
'Arya Samaj Never Got Respect It Deserved In Freedom Struggle': PM Modi At Arya Mahasammelan
'Arya Samaj Never Got Respect It Deserved In Freedom Struggle: PM Modi
India
'India Undergoing A Phase Of Change, No Need To Fear': Ajit Doval On Coups In Neighbouring Countries
'India Undergoing A Phase Of Change, No Need To Fear': Ajit Doval On Coups In Neighbouring Countries
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
The Age Of AI Is here. It's Scary, But Also A Second Chance For Professionals
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget