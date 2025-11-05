JDU Leader Niranjan Kushwaha’s Brother, Sister-in-Law And Niece Found Dead In Purnia

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A day before the first phase of the Bihar elections, Purnia district on Tuesday night (November 4, 2025) witnessed a horrific incident where three members of JDU leader Niranjan Kushwaha’s family were found dead at their home in the European Colony area under the Khajanchi Hat police station. The deceased have been identified as Niranjan’s elder brother, Naveen Kushwaha, his wife Kanchan Mala Singh, and their daughter Tanu Priya.

The tragic news quickly spread across Purnia, leaving residents stunned and local leaders rushing to the spot. Naveen Kushwaha, 52, had once been an active face in regional politics, having contested the 2009 Lok Sabha and 2010 Assembly elections on a BSP ticket. In recent years, he had shifted focus to business, earning a reputation as one of Purnia’s well-known entrepreneurs.

His younger brother, Niranjan Kushwaha, recently joined the JDU after being denied a ticket by the RJD for the Dhamdaha Assembly seat—a political move that had drawn attention in local circles.

The Kushwaha family was well-established and respected in Purnia. Naveen’s daughter, Tanu Priya, was pursuing MBBS, while one son is a doctor and the other manages the family’s fertilizer and seed business. The sudden deaths have left the family and the community reeling.

What Happened That Night?

While police have yet to release an official statement, Niranjan Kushwaha provided a heartbreaking account of the night’s events. Speaking to the media, he said that his niece, Tanu, accidentally slipped on the stairs. In a desperate attempt to rescue her, Naveen rushed towards her but also slipped and fell, suffering fatal injuries.

Unable to bear the shock of losing both her husband and daughter, Kanchan Mala Singh is believed to have died of a heart attack shortly after.

Political Leaders Rush to Purnia

The news drew a strong response from the political fraternity. Purnia MP Pappu Yadav, JDU minister Leshi Singh, and Congress candidate Jitendra Yadav from Purnia Sadar were among the first to reach the hospital. The Purnia mayor and deputy mayor also arrived to offer condolences.

However, amid the mourning, questions have begun to surface. Pappu Yadav has raised doubts over the circumstances of the deaths, calling for a thorough investigation. Police officials have since begun a probe to determine the exact cause of the tragedy.