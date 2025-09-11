Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesJ&K Speaker Slams MLA Waheed Para For 'False' Claim On Arrest; Show-Cause Notice Issued

J&K Speaker Slams MLA Waheed Para For 'False' Claim On Arrest; Show-Cause Notice Issued

The Speaker clarified the secretariat only informs members of arrests, denying any endorsement role, and accused Para of misleading the public.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 11:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Srinagar, Sep 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather has issued a show-cause notice to PDP MLA from Pulwama Waheed Para for his social media post claiming that the Assembly secretariat had endorsed the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Taking note of Para's post on X following Malik's arrest on Monday, the Speaker on Wednesday issued the show-cause notice to the opposition MLA as to why breach of privilege or contempt proceedings not be initiated against him.

Rather directed Para to explain his position before the Speaker in person or in writing within seven days.

The Speaker took strong note of Para making a "false" claim that the Assembly secretariat had endorsed Malik's arrest under PSA.

"Shameful surrender. Assembly Secretariat endorsing PSA against an elected MLA is a direct assault on democracy. J&K CM @OmarAbdullah must act, don't allow the institution of MLA, the last agency of the people, to be silenced. Today it's Mehraj, tomorrow it could be you," Para said in a post on X on Monday.

The Speaker on Tuesday told PTI that the PDP MLA seemed to be ignorant about the rules.

"Waheed Para Sahib in my opinion is ignorant about the rules and he has lied about the issue. He (Para) will have to face the consequences under rules as he has deliberately and intentionally misled the public. We cannot allow that to happen," Rather said.

He said the Speaker of the Assembly has no role in such matters as he does not have the powers to approve or disapprove the arrest of any MLA.

"Such arrests are made by the district magistrate. After any MLA is arrested, the district magistrate has to inform the Assembly secretariat and it is the duty of the Assembly secretariat under rule 260 to inform the rest of the members about the arrest," he said.

The Assembly secretariat had denied endorsing the PSA against Malik.

"It has been highlighted/reported in some media reports, social media platform X that the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly Secretariat has endorsed the slapping of provisions of the Public Safety Act 1978 on Mehraj Malik, MLA, which is factually incorrect and baseless as the secretariat has no role in it," the secretariat said in an official communique on Monday.

However, it said, the secretariat was under an obligation in terms of Rule 260 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to inform all MLAs about Malik's detention. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 11:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu Kashmir Waheed Para
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Nepal Crisis: 34 Dead, Prez Issues First Statement Amid Deadlock Over Interim Head, Gen Z Presses These Demands
Nepal Crisis: 34 Dead, Deadlock Over Interim Head, Gen Z Presses These Demands
World
Charlie Kirk Killing: Trump Announces Highest Civilian Award; FBI Releases Suspect's Photo As Weapon Seized
Charlie Kirk Killing: Trump Announces Highest Civilian Award; FBI Releases Suspect's Photo As Weapon Seized
India
‘No Judicial Terrorism, But Can’t Sit Idle If…’: CJI Gavai On Governors’ Assent To Bills, SC Reserves Verdict
‘No Judicial Terrorism, But Can’t Sit Idle If…’: CJI Gavai On Governors’ Assent To Bills, SC Reserves Verdict
Cities
Omar Abdullah Slams Centre Over Sanjay Singh's 'House Arrest': 'Law And Order Misused'
Omar Abdullah Slams Centre Over Sanjay Singh's 'House Arrest': 'Law And Order Misused'
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Unrest: Sushila Karki Accepts Interim PM Role Amid Nepal Crisis | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Delhi Police Arrest Fifth Suspected Terrorist in ISI-Linked Plot | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Celebrates 75th Birthday; PM Modi Extends Wishes | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Nepal Reimposes Curfew Amid Partial Normalcy; Essential Services Exempted | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Shot Dead During Speech at Utah Valley University | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Nepal’s Journey From ‘Zone Of Peace’ To ‘Gen-Z’ Era And India’s Role
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget